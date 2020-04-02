4 Healthy And Easy Snacks To Munch On During Quarantine

Nothing comforts us more than a platter of snacks,

With a pandemic outbreak upon us, and all of us safely tucked inside our home, we are counting days when our lives would resume normalcy. More often than not, we are all at some point or the other binge watching our favorite TV series. Nothing comforts us more than a platter of snacks, which completely transforms the experience.







However, at times like these, sometimes we even delve into unhealthy snacking which may add to health-related worries over a course of time. While it is advisable to exercise and spend time following productive pursuits, one cannot deny the importance of a healthy and a balanced diet. Here are some easy, delicious, healthy and quick recipes that would be the perfect companion during self-quarantine.





1. Cucumber cups with tomato and feta cheese filling



These make for a delicious, refreshing appetizer or a quick bite.





Ingredients:







For the cucumber cups:





2 cucumbers

For the filling:





½ cup diced tomatoes

3 tbsp Feta cheese

½ tsp oregano

3 tbsp chopped lettuce

Method:





For the cucumber cups:





Slice the cucumbers into approximately, in 7-inch long pieces

With a melon scooper remove the flesh from the cucumber and form a cup.

Chill the cucumber cups in the refrigerator

For the filling:





Mix all the ingredients together

To serve:

Place the cucumber cups in a serving tray

Place a small amount of the filling in each cup

Serve immediately

Option:





You can use different fillings of your choice in the cups

Cucumber could be a healthy addition to your diet







2. Margarita vegetables



A different version of fajita vegetables, this snack is all things loaded and lip-smacking.

Ingredients:





1 ½ cups par boiled broccoli florets

½ red capsicum, sliced

½ green capsicum, sliced

1 cup carrots, peeled, boiled and cut into thin long strips

1 cup French beans, sliced and boiled

3 tbsp chopped parsley

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp chopped jalapenos

4 tbsp tomato salsa

Salt to taste

Method:





For the vegetables:





In a non-stick vessel, heat the olive oil. Add the jalapenos and sauté for ½ minute.

Add the parsley and sauté for ½ minute.

Add the broccoli, red capsicum, green capsicum, carrots, French beans, balsamic vinegar and salt to taste. Cook for 3 minutes.

Add 4 tbsp tomato salsa.

Mix thoroughly.

Serve hot.

Option:





You can serve this dish independently or you can use it as a Margarita Fajita and serve it with chapattis.



3. Ragi (Nachni) Pizza

Small ragi (nachni) chapattis with a topping of pizza sauce and cheese, make a healthy alternative to regular pizzas. It can also be eaten as a main course by making a big chappati about 7 to 8 inches in diameter, with pizza sauce, cheese and other toppings.





Ingredients:





For the ragi (nachni) chappati:





1 cup ragi (nachni) flour

2 tbsp wheat flour (atta)

½ cup water (to knead the dough)

½ tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Other Ingredients:





½ cup grated Mozzarella cheese

2 cups Pizza Sauce

Toppings (optional):





½ capsicum, sliced into small pieces

½ onion, sliced into small pieces

5 jalapenos, sliced into half

Method:





For the chapattis:





Form a dough with the ingredients for the ragi (nachni) chapattis.

Roll out the dough to make chapatti with the help of a little flour.

With the help of a stainless steel cup cut out small circular rounds (approximately 2 inches in diameter) from the chapatti.

Cook the chapatti rounds on a tawa for 10 seconds on each side.

Using tongs place the chapatti rounds directly over a flame for 5 seconds on each side till they are cooked.

These chapattis can also be stored in an air tight container in a deep freezer and used at a later date if you wish.

Method:











Place some pizza sauce on top of the chapatti rounds.

Sprinkle grated cheese on top.

Bake in a preheated oven for 5 minutes at 350o F (176o C).

Remove and serve hot.

Options:





For the nachni (ragi) pizza:





You can make a large round chappati approximately 7 to 8 inches in diameter, and add pizza sauce and cheese with various toppings.

For the toppings you can add capsicum, onion, jalapenos or any other toppings of your choice. The toppings should be added before sprinkling the grated cheese.

Ragi is a rich source of protein





4. Chana Dal and Palak Dhokla

Healthy, tasty and vibrant, they can be an amazing appetizer for your family.





Ingredients:





1 cup split skinless Bengal gram (chana dal)

1 tbsp curd

½ cup spinach puree

1 tbsp gram flour (besan)

1 tsp ginger and green chilli paste

1 tbsp Fruit salt

Salt to taste

To serve:





Oil and Chilli Powder

½ cup coriander chutney

Method:





Soak the chana dal in water 3 to 4 hours.

Rinse the dal, add ½ cup water and blend in a mixer

Add the besan, curds, ginger and green chilli paste, spinach puree and 2 tbsp of water, blend in a mixer.

Add the fruit salt, salt and mix for a minute till the batter turns frothy.

How to proceed:





Grease a thali with oil.

Pour half the batter into thali. Shake the thali till the mixture is evenly spread.

Repeat the same process with the other thali.

Steam in a steamer for 8 to 9 minutes till the dhoklas are evenly cooked.

To Serve:





Cool the cooked dhoklas slightly and cut into pieces.

Serve with an oil and chilli powder or coriander chutney.

Garnish the dhokla with a tempering of oil, mustard and curry leaves if you wish.

Dhokla is a steamed Gujarati snack







About Author: Renu Dalal, daughter of the late legendary chef and cook book author Tarla Dalal is the author of the books Simple and Delicious Vegetarian Recipes and Modern Vegetarian Recipes.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



