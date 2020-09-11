4 Of The Best Electronic Egg Boiler Options For Your Kitchen

SEARCH
Boiling eggs get simpler than ever! We bring 4 smart egg boilers that can be an ideal addition to your kitchen.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: September 11, 2020 18:00 IST

Egg can probably be termed as the most useful food. It is a saviour on the days when you have no time to spend in kitchen or have almost nothing to cook. All you need to do is, boil a few eggs and satiate your hunger in just a few minutes. Sounds simple, right! But boiling eggs can be quite a task at times, as some people like it hard boiled, while others prefer soft boiled eggs. Hence, it is important to have a good knowledge of cooking method and time to get the right texture, as per your wish.

We found one appliance for you that can make the whole job easier and fuss-free. It is an automatic egg boiler. Egg boiler helps you boil eggs without needing any constant attention.

Here're 4 Amazing Egg Boiler Options For You:

GEZRIL Egg Boiler

This egg boiler can cook seven eggs at a time and needs just 10 minutes to do the job. It has an electronic button that stops the cooking process automatically once it's done.

Kent Instant Egg Boiler

Another great example of egg boiler, this product by Kent is easy to operate and has three different cooking modes to prepare soft, medium and hard boiled eggs. It also stops the function automatically once the eggs are boiled.

Tormeti Egg Boiler

This product comes with three layers that help boiling 21 eggs at one go. It also comes with a good grip that prevents the boiler from slipping.

SWARG Multi-Function 2 in 1 Electric Egg Boiling Steamer

If you are someone who loves all kinds of eggs recipes, then this appliance is a must in your collection. It comes with a boiler and a pan that helps you whip up boiled, poached and fried eggs, without any struggle.

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

