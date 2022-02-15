Tangy, spicy and absolutely delicious, the achar is one condiment that can spruce up our simple meal with its vibrant flavours. Our daily dal, chawal and sabzi taste even more delicious when it is accompanied with a spoonful of our favourite achar! But that's not the only dish that can get a tangy makeover. We can use achar to elevate some of the most popular snacks, and make them even more delicious with its tangy spice! From paneer tikka to mathri, we have shortlisted some popular snacks that can be given an achari twist with these easy recipes.





Here Are 5 Achari Snack Recipes You Must Try:

1.Achari Chicken

This murgh recipe tastes quite different from the regular tandoori ones as it has got an achari element added to it; thanks to the pool of eclectic spices that are used in this recipe. Garnish it with chopped coriander leaves and you're good to go.





Click here for the full recipe of Achari Chicken.

2.Achari Paneer Tikka

Who doesn't love paneer tikka? Your favourite tikka has been given a tangy and achari makeover in this recipe. This recipe of achari paneer tikka is an ideal appetiser for a dinner party or a get-together with friends and family.

Click here for the full recipe of Achari Paneer Tikka.

3.Achari Fish Tikka

If you want to give a twist of taste to your regular fish tikka, then it's time to give it a unique spin with this recipe of achari fish tikka! As the name suggests, this fish tikka is mixed with the tangy flavours of achar that will tantalise your taste buds.





Click here for the full recipe of Achari Fish Tikka.

4.Achari Mathri

Mathri is an age-old snack that is essentially a traditional Rajasthani food but is popular all over India, especially in the northern part. Here, we will teach you to make masala mathri or achari mathri, a spicier and tangier version of regular mathri. Another surprise coming your way is the use of mango fruit in the recipe.





Click here for the full recipe of Achari Mathri.

5.Achari Aloo Tikka

Love aloo? Then we have the perfect recipe for you! This aloo tikka recipe comes with an added twist of achar, making it tangy and spicy. Baby potatoes marinated in a masaledaar spice mix and baked perfectly, this is an amazing and easy recipe to make starter for your house parties.





Click here for the full recipe of Achari Aloo Tikka.





Try out these achari snack recipes and let us know which one is your favourite.