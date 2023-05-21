Weekend, for many of us, is all about indulgence. After running from one errand to another during the week, we definitely deserve to treat our taste buds to some delectable food over the weekend, don't we? And if you're someone who has a major sweet tooth, you'd probably want to spend your time trying out different types of desserts. While there is a plethora of options to choose from, cheesecakes somehow always manage to catch our attention. Afterall, the combination of a crunchy biscuit base topped with a luscious cream cheese filling can make anyone drool. So, if you're a cheesecake lover, we suggest you try this mouth-watering Nutella cheesecake and satisfy your sweet cravings this weekend.

Also Read: Homemade Nutella Recipe: Make This Delicious Spread With Just 5 Ingredient

Cheesecakes are typically made in an oven; however, if you do not have access to one, then this no-bake version is the perfect solution for you. It doesn't involve any complicated step and takes lesser time in preparation, compared to traditional cheesecake. All you have to do is layer everything together and refrigerate it for a few hours. The addition of Nutella in this cheesecake makes it taste even more divine, and not to forget the crunchy Oreo biscuit base. You're already slurping, aren't you? So, without further ado, let's dive straight into the recipe.

Can You Use Any Other Biscuits Instead Of Oreo?

If you don't have Oreo biscuits in your stock, don't worry, you can still go ahead and make this cheesecake. You can use any chocolate-flavoured biscuits or digestive ones as a substitute for Oreo biscuits. Trust us, it'll taste just as good!

Can You Use Substitute Cream Cheese For Any Other Cheese?

Cream cheese is the essence of a cheesecake. However, it's not easily available and can also be a little costly. To substitute cream cheese in this recipe, you could make homemade hung curd, and it would work great too.

Also Read: Tired Of Baking? Try This Viral No-Bake Kitkat Cheesecake Recipe

No-Bake Nutella Cheesecake: How To Make No-Bake Nutella Cheesecake

First, line the base of an 8-inch spring-form pan with butter paper. Now, add Oreo biscuits in a food processor and blend until they resemble fine crumbs. Add melted butter and blend again. Transfer this mixture to the pan and press firmly using the back of a spoon. Allow it to sit in the fridge for some time.

For the cheesecake filling, whisk cream cheese, Nutella, and icing sugar in a large bowl until smooth. Next, add the cooled gelatin and whisk for another minute or so. In a separate bowl, whip the heavy cream until stiff peaks form.

Once done, gently fold this whipped cream into the cream cheese-Nutella mixture. Pour this filling into the pan and let it chill for at least 2 to 3 hours. Cut it into slices and serve chilled, topped with cream and more Nutella. Enjoy!

Click here for the complete recipe of no-bake Nutella cheesecake.





So, what are you waiting for? Put on your apron and make this mouth-watering cheesecake for the ultimate weekend indulgence. If you're interested in trying more such cheesecake recipes, click here.