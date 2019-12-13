5 Awadhi Desserts That Are An Absolute Must-Try

The resplendent flavourful taste of Awadhi Cuisine is something that is loved by people across the globe

Highlights Awadh is known for its elite display of Nawabi culture

Nothing can be more blissful than savouring a bowlful of Awadhi dessert

Awadhi desserts are celebrated as much as any other Awadhi dish

Awadh, a glorified historic region that reflects the predominance of the Mughal and Persian culture in its architecture, cuisine, and food habits, is known for its elite display of Nawabi culture. The resplendent flavourful taste of Awadhi Cuisine is something that is loved by people across the globe. While the love for delectable succulent Awadhi kebabs and biryani is not unknown to anyone, gloriously tempting Awadhi desserts are celebrated, appreciated and savoured as much as any other Awadhi dish. Nothing can be more blissful than savouring a bowlful of rich and aromatic Awadhi dessert topped with bits of dried fruits along with saffron, cinnamon and cardamom, all of which are symbolic to royalty of Mughal culture.





Let's have a look at some delectable Awadhi Desserts that are sure to make you crave for more:





1. Kali Gajar Ka Halwa

This royal toothsome Awadhi delight is prepared with highly nutritious black carrot that is mostly found in northern part of India. The addition of milk, khoya and sugar makes this halwa quite rich and enticing. Kali gajar not only keeps you warm in winters but also helps in boosting the immunity, and also provides a considerable amount of iron to the body. This winter special delight is best served with the garnishing of dry fruits.





(Also Read: Kali Gajar Ka Halwa - The Warming Winter Treat from North India We Can't Get Enough Of)

2. Zarda

Zarda is the preparation of sweetened rice that is delightfully infused with flavoursome spices like cardamom and saffron. It is best served with a generous garnish of slivered almonds and cashewnuts that enhance the richness of the delight.





3. Malai ki Gilori

This drool-worthy delicacy is prepared with khoya, mishri and dry fruits that are mixed together and encrusted with a thin layer of malai. Malai ki gilori is traditionally served with a coating of some silver vark along with a slight addition of rose and kewra water.





4. Kulfi Falooda

Be it kids or adults, kulfi falooda is one sweet treat that is loved and relished by all. Kulfi is a frozen traditional preparation of dense evaporated milk mixed with dry fruits along with the rich flavours of saffron and cardamom. Kulfi is best served with some plain or flavoured falooda.





(Also Read: How To Make Perfect Kulfi At Home)





Be it kids or adults, kulfi falooda is one sweet treat that is loved and relished by all.

5. Malai Makhan

This delectable dessert is available during the winter season and made using milk cream. The foamy delight is topped with saffron, dry fruits and melts in the mouth within seconds. It is mostly available as a street food option in various parts of northern India.





So without further ado, add these foods to your foodie bucket list and let us know how you liked them in the comments section below!





Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.







