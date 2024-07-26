Pav Bhaji is a hit not just in Mumbai but all over North India. It's a tasty mix of veggies paired with soft buns, or pav. This dish is perfect for sneaking veggies into your kids' meals. You can toss in any veggies you like to make it super healthy. Because kids love it so much, we often make extra, leading to leftovers. So, what can you do with leftover Pav Bhaji? Don't stress, we've got some cool ideas to turn those leftovers into yummy dishes. Check out these easy recipes to make the most of your leftover Pav Bhaji:





1. Pav Bhaji Dosa

Whip up this quick dish in just 15 minutes. Prepare it like a regular dosa, adding coconut chutney and tomato chutney while frying. Spread the leftover bhaji, sprinkle bhaji masala, and top with onions. Boom, a delicious meal is ready.

2. Pav Bhaji Cutlet

Mix boiled potatoes, bread crumbs, onions, leftover pav bhaji, and some spices. Shape the mixture into cutlets and pan-fry or air-fry them. These easy-to-make cutlets are sure to be a hit with kids.

3. Pav Bhaji Paratha

Here's a fun way to use up pav bhaji. In a bowl, mix flour, salt, finely chopped onions, and leftover pav bhaji. Knead the dough and roll out hot parathas. A tasty twist to the usual paratha!





4. Pav Bhaji Sandwich

Sandwiches are a great playground for creativity. Spread the bhaji between two slices of bread, add some finely chopped onions, and cover with another slice. Grill it up for a warm, gooey delight.

5. Pav Bhaji Pulao

Yes, you can make a yummy pulao with leftover pav bhaji. Heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, bay leaves, and black pepper. Sautee onions, then add the remaining pav bhaji and cook. Mix in pre-cooked rice, cover, and let it cook for two minutes. Your pulao is ready to serve!