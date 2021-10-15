We all love fresh glass of juice for breakfast. Don't we? It not only helps kick-start the day, but also refuels us with several essential nutrients. However, the store-bought juices are loaded with sugar and preservatives. This is why it is always advised to make juice at home and enjoy it fresh and healthy. Considering this, we handpicked some of the best cold-pressed juicers that will help you do the job seamlessly. For the unversed, cold-pressed juicers or manual juicers help retain every essential mineral and vitamin present in the fruit or vegetable as the process doesn't generate heat while extracting juices.

Here're 5 amazing cold-pressed juicers that are available on Amazon with whopping discounts. Read on.

5 Manual Juicers For You:

A popular choice for all, this juicer gently squeezes the ingredients preserving all essential nutrients and enzymes. It has a large feeding tube that makes the juicer super easy and convenient to use. It also comes with patented cleaning tool kit with round rotary brush that makes it easy to clean the fibers from strainer pores.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 17,900

Rating: 4.6/5 (as per Amazon)

Colour: Dark Silver

This juicer is easy to assemble, operate and clean and helps extract maximum amount of juice from a fruit or vegetable. It is made with 100% BPA-free plastic that makes this tool hygienic and perfect for everyday use. It helps create dense juice, with practically no air bubble.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 11,999

Rating: 4.5/5 (as per Amazon)

Colour: Grey/Black

From leafy greens to citrus fruits and more, you can use this juicer to extract juice out of every fruit and vegetable. That's not all. You can also use this juicer to extract raw coconut milk at home. This juicer by Hurom runs at 43 RPM retaining all nutrients, enzymes and yields in juices.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 16,999

Rating: 4.7/5 (as per Amazon)

Colour: Sandy Gold

This juicer comes with a special technology that helps retain heat-sensitive nutrients like vitamins A and C in the juice. It also comes with an anti-drip design and helps to clean up fast. In fact, this juicer takes just one minute to clean up.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 7,990

Rating: 4/5 (as per Amazon)

Colour: Red

Compact, detachable and sturdy, this juicer is easy and perfect for everyday use. It comes with 800-watt motor that helps extract juice from the toughest of the fruits and vegetables. It comes with an 800ml pitcher that helps store juice and keeps it fresh for almost 48 hours.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 8,270

Rating: 4.1/5 (as per Amazon)

Colour: Dark Grey













Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.