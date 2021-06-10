A refreshing drink is all you need when you are feeling drowsy and tired after a long, hectic day. While some like their classic cup of tea, others enjoy a glass of iced tea. Iced tea is basically flavoured black tea (or green tea at times), brewed and served cold with ice cubes, lemon wedge and sugar/honey. Whether it is sparkling peach tea or zesty lemon iced tea - we enjoy sipping each of these chilled drinks any time of the day. Besides being a refreshing drink, iced tea also includes antioxidants and several other health benefiting nutrients, thanks to the tea leaves.





We have handpicked 5 iced tea pre-mix options that will help you brew iced tea in just a few minutes. Take your pick:

1. Nestea Instant Lemon Iced Tea

Made with lemon juice and Nilgiri tea extracts, this tangy, thirst quenching lemon Iced tea is a popular choice among all. Besides, it also contains the goodness of vitamin C that provides instant hydration to the body.





2. Brewhouse Naturally Brewed Organic Iced Tea

This product includes an assorted pack of different flavoured iced teas - classic lemon, classic peach and forest berry. It is made by organic tea leaves filled with the goodness of several essential vitamins and antioxidants.





3. Creamix Iced Tea Premix

Lemon, ginger and honey make a soothing and powerful combination that provides instant rejuvenation. Besides, it helps you refuel with energy anytime of the day.





4. Lipton Iced Tea

This product offers an authentic taste of tea and lemon, which makes this iced tea both tasty and healthy. Just pour a spoon of iced tea powder in a chilled glass of water and yes, it's ready to be relished. Garnish it with a dash of lemon for extra tangy flavour.





5. Tea Raja Mango Tango Iced Tea

This combination of juicy mango, hibiscus, cinnamon and black tea is a match made in heaven. Besides being tasty, it is also deemed to have several health benefits.











