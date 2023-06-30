Using wine for cooking is quite a common practice. You must've come across several recipes that require you to use either white wine or red wine. But have you ever wondered why wine is added to food? Well, it's because it helps enhance its flavour and preserve the moisture levels. It is particularly used for making some traditional Italian delicacies and seafood as well. However, as much as it adds to the overall flavour of the food, not everyone may prefer alcohol in their food. Whether it's due to the fact that they avoid alcohol in general or perhaps they don't like its bitter taste, the truth is that many people skip cooking certain dishes simply because it involves alcohol. However, you'll be happy to know that there are several non-alcoholic substitutes that you can use in place of wine for cooking. Intrigued to know more about these options? Without further ado, let's get started with the list.

Here Are 5 Best Wine Substitutes For Cooking:

1. Pomegranate Juice

If your recipe calls for red wine, then using pomegranate juice instead is a great option. This rich and juicy beverage has an aroma and colour that is quite similar to red wine. While pomegranate juice too has some acidity, you can always increase its level by mixing some vinegar with it. This way, you won't even get to know if you've substituted anything at all in the first place.

2. Lemon Juice

Lemon juice makes an excellent substitute for dishes that require white wine. It could be a creamy pasta dish or perhaps any seafood delicacy, you can always swap it with lemon juice to get similar results. It is naturally acidic in nature and has a sour taste that helps recreate the taste of white wine. However, make sure to dilute the lemon juice a little before adding it to your dish, as its flavour can also get overpowering.

3. Red And White Wine Vinegar

Vinegar is quite commonly used in dishes to add a tangy flavour. If possible, try to get your hands on red and white wine vinegar, as they will be the best substitutes for wine in cooking. Their flavour is quite similar to the wines, which means it won't alter the taste of your dish. White wine vinegar works best for salad dressings, whereas red wine vinegar works best for meat and vegetable dishes.

4. Apple Juice

Another thing you must stock in your panty as a substitute for wine is apple juice. This tasty beverage can work well with a number of dishes involving white wine as an ingredient. Its colour is quite similar to that of white wine. But since apple juice is naturally sweet, make sure not to go overboard with it, as you might end up making your dish too sweet. It's best to follow the 1:1 ratio.

5. Cranberry Juice

Just like pomegranate juice, cranberry juice too works well as a replacement for red wine. And the reason for this is because its acidity and colour are quite similar to red wine. You can also mix some vinegar with it in case you find it too sweet. So, go ahead and try using cranberry juice in dishes and see the results for yourself, you'll certainly be surprised how good it tastes.

Use these substitutes in place of wine in your recipes, and share your experience with us in the comments below.