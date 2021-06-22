A hot bowl of soup defines comfort and there's no denying to it. It is soothing, fulfilling and helps you put together a meal anytime of the day. Besides, soup is also very easy and quick to make. All you need to do is chop and boil your favourite veggies, add seasonings as per your choice and savour! But there are times when we don't feel like chopping vegetables, or we don't have the perfect seasonings in our pantry. What do you do then? If you ask us, we resort to a packet of instant soup mix during such situation.

Here're 5 Of Our Favourite Soup Premixes For You. Take a look.

1. Saffola FITTIFY Gourmet Hi Protein Meal-Soup

This product comes in a set of 8 high-protein meal soup packs. It also contains the creamy and exotic French mushroom and aromatic garlic to enhance the flavour of the soup.





2. Knorr Mexican Tomato Corn International Soup

Tomato soup is popular choice for all. Considering this, we bring this tomato corn soup premix for you. It is made with 100% real vegetables and makes for a soul-soothing meal.





3. NutraSphere Beetroot And Tomato High Protein Soup

If you are a vegan then this product can be the right choice for you. It is gluten-free, has low fat content and is loaded with healthy tomato and beetroot extracts. Besides, it is also enrich with Vitamins C, K and more.





4. Chings Instant Soup

Looking for a restaurant-style taste at home? This instant soup by Chings perfectly fits the bill. It contains a sweet and savoury combination of creamy soup and bursting flavour of corn kernels, along with exotic seasonings.





5. Pure Secret

This pack is an assortment of 3 amazing flavours - tomato, sweet corn and hot-n-sour. Besides, with this pack, you can prepare a bowl of soup in just 2 minutes.





Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.