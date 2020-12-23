From Til Ladoo To Ragi Dosa: 5 Calcium-Rich Indian Recipes You Could Try Today

Calcium is a crucial mineral required by our body

"Finish your glass of milk and then go wherever you want", we have all grown up hearing our parents finding an excuse to sneak in a glass of milk in our daily diet. It was always milk vs 'everything else', and irrespective of how much you have despised drinking it, you can also not deny the benefits associated with it. Milk happens to be an excellent source of proteins, B vitamins, phosphorous, vitamin D and most importantly, calcium. Calcium is essential for our bone health and teeth. It helps build bone density and heals bone-aches. In addition to milk, there many more sources and a number of our desi recipes that could help boost your daily intake of calcium.





Here Are 5 Calcium-Rich Indian Recipes That You Must Try For Healthy Bones:





1. Til ladoo





About 100 grams of sesame seeds have 975 mg of calcium, as per the USDA. Til is India's winter staple and used to prepare a gamut of winter snacks like laddos, chikki and revri. Til ladoo is an incredibly easy recipe you can make at home; this recipe combines the goodness of coconut and sesame. Click here for the full recipe.





2. Paneer Bhurji

This quick and easy recipe has been our saviour on many difficult days. Turns out that this gem of a recipe is an excellent way to load up on calcium too. Paneer (or cottage cheese) is a by-product of milk, hence replete with calcium and all other benefits you associate with milk. Click here for the full recipe.





Calcium-rich recipes: Paneer is a by produt of milk





3. Turmeric milk





Bone pains can get too unbearable at times. Adding the goodness of golden spice-turmeric to milk is a good idea to alleviate it to some extent. It has been proven scientifically that turmeric is brimming with anti-inflammatory properties that help ease pains. Click here for the recipe.





Turmeric in anti-inflammatory in nature





4. Rajma chaat





Love rajma? That makes it two of us. In addition to being an excellent source of plant-based protein and fibre, rajma is also a decent source of calcium. You can make this chaat with chickpeas and other veggies of your choice and we guarantee it would be polished off in minutes. Click here for the full recipe.





Rajma chaat is very easy to make at home





5. Ragi dosa





The rich and coarse flavour of ragi meets the crispness of dosa. In our view, it is one blockbuster recipe you should not shy away from and try pronto. Ragi happens to be brimming with calcium, protein, fibre and iron, a desi superfood like none other. Click here for the full recipe.





Ragi is an excellent source of calcium





Try these calcium-rich recipes and do let us know your favourite in the comment section below.







