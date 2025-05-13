We've all been told that carbs are bad for us at some point, haven't we? Phrases like "Don't eat carbs, you'll gain weight" or "Carbs are unhealthy" are quite common. As a result, many people start viewing carbs negatively and cutting them out of their diet altogether. But what if this isn't entirely true? What if carbs aren't the enemy? What if you've been believing lies? When consumed correctly, carbohydrates can work wonders for your overall health. Below, we'll be debunking five of the most common myths you need to put to rest.

Here Are 5 Common Myths About Carbohydrates You Should Stop Believing:

1. Carbs Make You Fat

The most common myth about carbohydrates is that they make you fat. However, this is not true. Overeating is what leads to weight gain, not carbs themselves. If your calorie intake exceeds your daily calorie requirement, that's when you'll gain weight. So, go ahead and enjoy your favourite carbs in moderation, and you'll be fine.

2. All Carbs Are The Same

Many also think that all carbs are the same, but they're actually quite different. Carbs are of two types: simple and complex. Simple carbs are digested more quickly and give a quick boost of energy like sugar and maida. Complex carbs, on the other hand, take longer to digest and provide a more sustained release of energy such as quinoa, whole wheat flour and brown rice.

3. You Shouldn't Eat Carbs At Night

Nope, this is again a myth. Your body needs carbohydrates for energy, regardless of the time, unless you are facing specific health issues like diabetes. Just make sure to pick complex carbs over simple carbs and pair them with protein for a satisfying dinner. Having a balanced meal before bed can even help you sleep better, as compared to when you skip carbs in your dinner.

4. Carbs Cause Fatigue

Another common myth is that carbs cause fatigue and tiredness. In fact, it's the opposite, they give our body energy. The only point to remember is to pick the right kind of carbs. Whole grains, fruits and vegetables are good options as they can help you power through your day. Plus, they can help prevent those mid-day slumps!

5. Diabetics Can't Have Carbs

Not necessarily. Diabetics just need to be smart about their carb choices. If you are one, your aim should be to focus on whole, unprocessed foods and eat in moderation to manage your blood sugar levels. With a little planning, you can enjoy your favourite carb-rich foods without worry.

(Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)