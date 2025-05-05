Let us be honest, losing weight is no walk in the park. One week you are off carbs completely, the next week you are all about loading up on fibre. Somewhere in between, you are stuck wondering what to eat that will not make you put on weight. Most of us believe that staying away from oily or fried food is the ultimate rule to stay in shape. Sounds like a plan, right? But there is more to it. Many of us happily stack our plates with things like pulses and whole grains, thinking they are “safe”. And while they are good for you, is it possible they could be making you gain weight too? If healthy carbs are your comfort zone, this is the article you need. Let us see what the experts are saying.

What Are Healthy Carbs?

Not every carbohydrate out there is bad news. Healthy carbs are actually complex carbohydrates that come from foods like fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains. These are the good guys — they bring fibre, vitamins, and minerals, and they do not mess with your blood sugar in the way processed foods do. Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta added, “The point to be noted here is that in addition to carbs, they are also giving us other nutrients.”

Can Healthy Carbs Make You Gain Weight?

Yes, they absolutely can. A lot of people think oily food is the only thing that adds to weight gain. But as nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar explains, going overboard with carbs — even the healthy kind — can lead to a rise in body fat and overall weight gain.

Why does this happen?

It comes down to how our bodies deal with them. According to her, every bit of carbohydrate you eat first turns into glucose and flows into your bloodstream. Your body can only handle a limited amount of glucose. The excess? It turns into fatty acids and triglycerides. These get stored in your body as fat — and that is where the weight gain is coming from.

How Much Carbs Is Healthy?

Your carbohydrate intake should not be more than one-third of your total meal. Think two small rotis or a small bowl of rice (100 grams). The other two-thirds should be split equally between protein and fibre. Keeping your meals in this ratio is key for a balanced diet and healthy weight management.

How To Practise Portion Control

Sticking to portion sizes can be tough — and you are not alone in thinking that. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says there are a lot of things that mess with your appetite — stress, workouts, why you are eating, the time of day — the list goes on. All of this makes it harder to judge how much food is actually enough.





That is why she recommends a four-S strategy to help you figure it out.

1. Sit

Always sit down to eat. Standing and eating — no matter how rushed your day is — is something to avoid completely.

2. Senses

Use all your senses when you are eating. Being more aware of how food tastes, smells, and feels can help stop you from eating more than you need.

3. Slow

Chew your food properly and eat at a slower pace. This helps your body feel full sooner, which keeps you from reaching for more food later.

4. Solitude

Try eating one meal a week in complete silence, with no distractions. This small habit can make you more in tune with your appetite and choices.





So, if weight loss is the goal, remember that it is not just about cutting out fried food. Keep an eye on healthy carbs, watch your portion sizes, and aim for balanced meals. It is all about making smarter everyday choices that help you maintain a healthy lifestyle in the long run.