Your kitchen sink is probably the one thing in the house that never gets a break. Whether you are rinsing vegetables, scrubbing pans, or just dumping dishes after a long day, it is always doing something. So, when things stop working the way they should, it can seriously throw you off. But here is the thing — you do not always need to call a plumber and spend a chunk of your day (and money) fixing it. Most of these kitchen sink problems are actually pretty common and can be sorted out with basic tools and a little patience. If you are someone who likes to handle things on your own (or at least give it a go before panicking), this list is for you. From how to fix a clogged kitchen sink drain to dealing with leaky taps, these quick fixes will help you get back on track without calling in the experts.





Here Are 5 Common Kitchen Sink Problems And How To Fix Them:

1. Clogged Drain

A blocked kitchen sink drain is easily the most frustrating thing. And the worst part? It usually happens when you are in the middle of something. The usual culprits are grease, food scraps, and soap residue that just refuse to go down.

The easiest way to deal with this? Start by pouring a full kettle of boiling water straight down the drain. That should help loosen the grease. Next, add half a cup of baking soda followed by half a cup of vinegar. Let the magic fizz do its thing for about 10 to 15 minutes. Once that is done, flush it again with more hot water. This kitchen drain cleaning hack works like a charm and leaves your sink running smoothly again.

2. Leaky Taps

Nothing tests your patience quite like a tap that will not stop dripping. Apart from being super annoying, it also wastes water and keeps the sink area damp and musty. A leaky tap is usually a sign that something inside, like a washer or cartridge, has worn out.





The good news? You do not need a degree in plumbing to sort this out. First, turn off the water supply. Then, using a wrench or screwdriver, take the tap apart carefully. Identify the faulty part and replace it — you will find everything you need at your local hardware store. Fixing leaky kitchen taps is way easier than it sounds, and you will save money and avoid dealing with water damage later.

3. Bad Odour From The Drain

If there is a weird smell coming from your kitchen sink, it is most likely food scraps decomposing in the drainpipe. It happens more often than you think, especially if the sink is used often but not flushed properly.





To fix this, pour in half a cup of baking soda followed by half a cup of vinegar. Let it sit and fizz for a bit. Then rinse with hot water to clear it out. For an extra boost, toss in some lemon or orange peels. "It naturally deodorises and leaves your sink smelling fresh." It really does the trick and adds a nice citrusy smell that makes your kitchen feel cleaner instantly.

4. Low Water Pressure

Struggling to rinse plates because the tap water flow feels like a gentle drizzle? That is usually caused by mineral deposits or limescale buildup in the tap head.





You can fix this by unscrewing the tap's aerator and soaking it in white vinegar for about 30 minutes. The vinegar will break down the limescale and help restore normal water pressure. Rinse it clean and reattach it. Fixing low water pressure in kitchen taps is honestly just this simple.





5. Leaking Pipes Under The Sink

That puddle under your sink is not just annoying — it can lead to bigger problems if left unchecked. Most of the time, these leaks come from worn-out pipes or loose fittings, especially around the U-bend area.





To figure out where the leak is coming from, turn off the water supply and have a look under the sink. Most leaks can be fixed just by tightening the joints or wrapping some plumbing tape around them. If you spot a crack or any damage, replace the pipe. While you are working on it, keep a bucket under the sink — trust us, it helps.