If you're a chai lover, you know how amazing that first sip of hot tea can be. It's like the world feels a little more manageable, right? But let's be real, nothing kills that vibe faster than when your tea bag decides to take a dive into your cup. It's frustrating, we get it. Luckily, there's an easy fix for this common problem, and it's making the rounds on Instagram. This little trick will keep your tea bag in place, so you can enjoy your chai without interruptions. The hack was shared by vlogger 'Shashank Alshi', and it's already racked up over 384K views and 2.8K likes. His solution? Super simple.

How To Keep Your Tea Bag From Sinking:

Step 1: After dipping your tea bag into your cup, grab the string and tag.

Step 2: Loop the tag through the handle of the cup.

Step 3: That's it! Your tea bag stays in place, no more sinking.

Bonus Tip: Before tossing the tea bag, use a spoon to squeeze out every last drop.

While the hack got plenty of love online, not everyone is on board with tea bags. A few users pointed out that they can release microplastics into your drink. One person commented, "Been doing this for years," while another chimed in with, "Nice hack, sir." Some took a more critical approach: "Not environmentally friendly, secondly, not good for health," said one. Another user warned, "Avoid tea bags altogether, bro. Studies show they release millions of microplastic particles."

On the other hand, some tea enthusiasts had tips of their own. "Never squeeze the bag! It makes the tea too bitter," one suggested. Someone else added, "Best method: put the tea bag in first, then pour the water over it."

So, what's your take on this tea bag hack? Let us know in the comments section below!