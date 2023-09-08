If there is one food that has taken the world by storm in recent years, it is sushi. The endless number of Japanese restaurants that have opened up in several cities is testimony to their popularity. It wouldn't be wrong to say that people are going gaga over this Japanese dish. However, with so many different varieties available for us to choose from, there are also an equal number of misconceptions that surround them. Many think sushi is all about raw fish, while others think it is impossible to make it at home. As there are so many theories that revolve around sushi, let's put them to rest once and for all, and enjoy this beloved Japanese delicacy the right way.

Here Are 5 Common Misconceptions About Sushi:

1. Sushi Is All About Raw Fish

The most common misconception about sushi is that it is only made with fish. It's true that traditionally sushi included raw fish, but now there are so many different varieties of it, including those made with chicken, vegetables, and even no fish at all. Fish or no fish, it's the vinegared rice seasoned with salt and sugar that makes sushi what it is. So, put this myth to rest and go explore all the other delectable varieties that exist out there.

2. Sushi Is Difficult To Make

Most people perceive sushi as a fancy food and prefer eating it at restaurants only. The idea of making it at home may seem daunting, but with a little bit of practice, you'll realise how easy it is to make sushi. This misconception also stems from the fact that many people think sushi can only be made with seafood. But as mentioned above, it's not true. Feel free to experiment with the ingredients to make it at home.

3. Sushi Is Always Healthy

Sushi is often considered a healthy food. After all, how can something that only includes rice, meat, or vegetables be unhealthy for us? It's true that certain types of sushi do provide us with essential nutrients such as protein and omega-3, but assuming that all sushi is healthy is not correct. Some varieties, such as the tempura-style sushi rolls, are typically fried and can be high in calorie count. The health aspect of sushi depends on how it is prepared and the ingredients that are used to make it.

4. Sushi Should Always Be Dipped In Soy Sauce

Sushi is usually served with soy sauce. It serves as the perfect accompaniment to it, but it's not always necessary to use it. If you think the sushi is seasoned well enough, you may not even need to dip it in the sauce. There are no hard and fast rules about this, so it really comes down to your personal preference. Similarly, having wasabi or pickled ginger along with it is not always a necessity.

5. Sushi Is Expensive

Relishing sushi shouldn't always be an expensive fare. Of course, fancy restaurants have it heavily priced on their menus, but there are so many other ways to enjoy it on a budget. The best way to do it is by making it yourself at home. Trust us, it's not as difficult as it seems. If you want to skip the cooking part, there are several other affordable restaurants that sell them at nominal prices, so you can enjoy them without breaking the bank. You'll be surprised to know that modern sushi, as we know it today, actually started as a street food in Tokyo in 1824.





Now that you are aware of these myths about sushi, we hope you enjoy it the right way.