Sandwiches are probably the easiest dish to make. Just take some bread slices, spread peanut butter on one side of the bread and place another bread slice on top, you have a peanut butter sandwich. It would not take more than 2 minutes to prepare a sandwich, right? But that doesn't mean all kinds of sandwiches are easy. Take, for instance, sub sandwich - it requires careful preparation of ingredients and sourcing of sauces and bread to prepare a decadent sandwich. At the same time, a sub sandwich would be considered as party food but a peanut butter sandwich would be more of a snack or lazy breakfast.





There is so much scope of variety and innovation within a dish like a sandwich, now people can't even tell where exactly did it originate from. Indians have accepted them in the form of a tandoori sandwich, Japanese have accepted it as Katsu Sando and Americans have cherished them as a grilled cheese sandwich.





The pinwheel chicken sandwich is an elaborate preparation of sandwiches that can be enjoyed on special occasions.





These sandwiches resemble the preparation of sushi, in the way the bread is prepared and the sandwich is assembled.

Serve pinwheel sandwiches with green chutney.

How To Make Pinwheel Chicken Sandwich | Pinwheel Chicken Sandwich Recipe:

The filling of the sandwich is minced chicken bathed in the desi green chutney that is often enjoyed with paneer tikka and chicken tikka.





Cheese slices are also used in the stuffing but if you want to prepare a healthy version of this sandwich, you can skip out on the cheese slice and use multigrain bread instead of white bread. These are cold sandwiches. This recipe is very easy to make and the result is a beautiful and yummy sandwich, that doesn't look like a sandwich. Pinwheel sandwiches are a desi invention and are loved in all Indian households.











Click here for the full recipe of Pinwheel Chicken Sandwich.











Try this recipe and let us know how you liked it!