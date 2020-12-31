Drink Up! This Masala Coffee Is Every Coffee-Lover's Dream-Come-True (Recipe Inside)

Make sure, you do not add sugar to the coffee to enjoy the benefits to the fullest

Highlights If taken in moderation, coffee can help regulate metabolism, weight loss

If you are bored with regular coffee, we have a spicy surprise for you

This desi-style masala coffee will leave you want for more

Ask a coffee lover to define coffee, the only answer you will get is 'refreshing'. Coffee to most of us is the much-needed dose of energy that keeps up going for the whole day. From kick-starting the lazy mornings to uplifting mood amidst stress and workload - a hot cup of coffee is a trusted solution for all! Although coffee works as an instant energiser, the caffeine content in it is often criticised for leaving you dehydrated and leading to insomnia. But if taken in moderation, this same drink can help you regulate weight loss, metabolism and more.





Reasons To Include Coffee To Your Daily Diet | Health Benefits Of Coffee:

A recent study, published in the journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care, further stated that if consumed in right amount, coffee can also potentially extend your life span, especially among people with type-2 diabetes. For the study, the researchers tracked 4923 people with diabetes over a span of 5 years. They concluded that drinking 2 or more cups of coffee every day (along with 4 or more cups of green tea) lowered the death risk among the participants by 63 percent in 5 years.





"This prospective cohort study demonstrated that greater consumption of green tea and coffee was significantly associated with reduced all-cause mortality: the effects may be additive," the researchers explained.

However, one must also remember, proper brewing of the coffee can be yet more effective. Another study, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, provided evidences that linked coffee brewing methods to heart attacks and mortality. According to the researchers, "Unfiltered coffee contains substances which increase blood cholesterol. Using a filter removes these and makes heart attacks and premature death less likely."





How To Brew Masala Coffee:

It seems like we gave all the coffee-lovers enough reasons to rejoice! And if you are planning to brew yourself a cup of coffee right now, then we have a surprise for you.





Here's a desi-style masala coffee recipe that can be a super delicious alternative to your regular cappuccinos, mochas and lattes. It is healthy, tasty and leaves you want for more. But make sure, you do not add sugar to it to enjoy the benefits to the fullest.





Here's The Recipe For Masala Coffee:

Ingredients:

1 cup milk





1 teaspoon coffee





1/4th cup hot water





2-3 cinnamon sticks





3-4 cloves





2 cardamom pods





1 teaspoon dry ginger powder





Half teaspoon fennel seeds





Cocoa powder, to garnish





Method:

Step 1: Boil the milk with all the spices for 2-3 minutes.





Step 2. Whisk coffee powder with warm water in a mug. Whisk till it turns frothy.





Step 3. Add the boiling milk to the coffee.





Step 4. Garnish with some cocoa powder and take a sip.





Drink healthy, stay fit!





