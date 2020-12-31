Drink Up! This Masala Coffee Is Every Coffee-Lover's Dream-Come-True (Recipe Inside)

Somdatta Saha | Updated: December 31, 2020 13:23 IST
Ask a coffee lover to define coffee, the only answer you will get is 'refreshing'. Coffee to most of us is the much-needed dose of energy that keeps up going for the whole day. From kick-starting the lazy mornings to uplifting mood amidst stress and workload - a hot cup of coffee is a trusted solution for all! Although coffee works as an instant energiser, the caffeine content in it is often criticised for leaving you dehydrated and leading to insomnia. But if taken in moderation, this same drink can help you regulate weight loss, metabolism and more.
A recent study, published in the journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care, further stated that if consumed in right amount, coffee can also potentially extend your life span, especially among people with type-2 diabetes. For the study, the researchers tracked 4923 people with diabetes over a span of 5 years. They concluded that drinking 2 or more cups of coffee every day (along with 4 or more cups of green tea) lowered the death risk among the participants by 63 percent in 5 years.
"This prospective cohort study demonstrated that greater consumption of green tea and coffee was significantly associated with reduced all-cause mortality: the effects may be additive," the researchers explained.
However, one must also remember, proper brewing of the coffee can be yet more effective. Another study, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, provided evidences that linked coffee brewing methods to heart attacks and mortality. According to the researchers, "Unfiltered coffee contains substances which increase blood cholesterol. Using a filter removes these and makes heart attacks and premature death less likely."
It seems like we gave all the coffee-lovers enough reasons to rejoice! And if you are planning to brew yourself a cup of coffee right now, then we have a surprise for you.
Here's a desi-style masala coffee recipe that can be a super delicious alternative to your regular cappuccinos, mochas and lattes. It is healthy, tasty and leaves you want for more. But make sure, you do not add sugar to it to enjoy the benefits to the fullest.
1 cup milk
1 teaspoon coffee
1/4th cup hot water
2-3 cinnamon sticks
3-4 cloves
2 cardamom pods
1 teaspoon dry ginger powder
Half teaspoon fennel seeds
Cocoa powder, to garnish
Step 1: Boil the milk with all the spices for 2-3 minutes.
Step 2. Whisk coffee powder with warm water in a mug. Whisk till it turns frothy.
Step 3. Add the boiling milk to the coffee.
Step 4. Garnish with some cocoa powder and take a sip.
Drink healthy, stay fit!
