Every year, during summer, there's one fruit other than mango that children and adults wait for — it's the litchi. This round, oval or heart-shaped fruit has a fleshy white interior that surrounds a dark seed at the centre. It has hard, red or pink outer skin. Known for its sweet and citrusy flavour, it is typically eaten fresh, but can also be used in ice creams or processed into juice and jelly. Litchi is a good source of several vitamins, minerals and healthy antioxidants. They are mainly composed of water and carbs. The carbs come from the sugar that gives the fruit a sweet taste.





Here's a list of five litchi recipes you can make at home in under 30 minutes:

A mouth-watering drink, it's usually served chilled. It's prepared with litchi boiled and mixed with sugar to make a syrup, which is then cooled and blended with lime juice. The frozen delight makes for a great summer drink that keeps you hydrated for longer hours. You can add dry fruits to it. Those seeking some extra punch can add a dash of vodka to the sherbet.

This litchi cocktail is prepared with a Japanese distilled beverage called shochu (soju) and given a lemon twist. Made with litchi liqueur, it's garnished with whole litchis. This cocktail is the perfect drink to relax during taxing summer nights.

A terrific combo of coconut milk and litchi, this drink also has eggs and a pinch of nutmeg powder. A litchi mixture is first prepared and then blended with coconut milk, which is then poured to a caramel base and baked.

It's an easy salad recipe when you don't want to make an elaborate meal. This salad has shelled prawns marinated in lime, spring onions and chilli flakes, then stir-fried and mixed with mango and litchi. Topped with peanuts to add a little crunchiness, it's the perfect healthy recipe for a lazy day.

With the goodness of spinach, crunchy almonds and litchis, it's useful as a fix for a quick breakfast and is filled with energy. For a wholesome shake in your mouth, you can add one or two scoops of ice cream to the smoothie.

These are some of the amazing ways to make the best use of the fruit. Tell us which is your favourite.



