Can you imagine having a cup of tea or coffee without snacks by the side? Impossible, right? Crispy and tasty, chips make a great option to pair with your evening cup of tea or coffee. From ever popular aloo chips and banana chips to low fat and high protein baked chips, there are so many options to choose from. Options are many, leaving us spoilt for choices. If you are planning to stash your pantry with a few packets of chips, then we have got you covered.

Here's a list of 5 chips options for you to choose from. Read on to know.

1. Flavours Of Calicut Kerala Banana Chips

Made with nendran bananas and deep fried in 100% pure cold pressed coconut oil, this packet of chips ensures both quality and taste. Besides, it has no added colours, flavours and preservatives. So, what are you waiting for? Try it today!





2. RiteBite Max Protein Chips

We have found a healthier option for you. This pack by the brand RiteBite is deemed to be made from healthy super grains like quinoa, ragi, oats and on top of that it has a perfect peri-peri flavour to enhance the taste buds.





3. WhyFryy Popped Potato Chips

Here's another healthy option for you. This combo set features 12 packets of chips made with 60% less fat as compared to other chips. Serve at parties or have it with your evening chai or coffee and enjoy the exotic flavour of herbs and spices.





4. 5:15PM Yellow Banana Chips

If you are looking for a perfect mid-meal snack, then this pack of chips is a must-try. Super crispy and light, this pack of chips is made with freshly sliced bananas and seasoned with salt.





5. Too Yumm Karare Chips

This pack of chips by the brand Too Yumm is made with the goodness of multigrains. Besides, it is baked not fried so that anybody can have it without any guilt.









