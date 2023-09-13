Living with diabetes doesn't mean you have to compromise on flavour or give up your favourite dishes. In fact, chicken can be a fantastic addition to your diabetes diet. You may want to skip having red meats because they are heavier but chicken being a lean protein is the best food to enjoy a healthy non-veg meal. Its low fat content and high protein level make it an ideal choice for a healthy dinner. If you are always scrambling for ideas for the last meal of the day, take help from our list of best chicken dinner recipes that are healthy and great for a diabetes diet. Oh, did we mention that they are incredibly delicious too?

Why Chicken is Good for Diabetes

Before we get into the recipes, let's understand why chicken is a great choice for those managing diabetes:





Lean Protein: Chicken is a lean source of protein, which is essential for maintaining muscle mass and supporting overall health. It also helps keep you feeling full, preventing overeating.

Low in Fat: Skinless chicken breast, in particular, is very low in fat. This is crucial for people with diabetes as it helps control calorie intake and promotes heart health.





Low in Carbs: Chicken is naturally low in carbohydrates, making it an excellent choice for managing blood sugar levels.





Versatile: Chicken can be cooked in numerous ways, allowing for variety in your meals. You can adapt it to suit your taste preferences and dietary needs.





Nutritionist Rupali Datta says, "Many studies claim that protein helps neutralise the blood sugar levels. One should aim to have protein from chicken or other healthy sources at least once a day." She also adds that "diabetics should have foods that are rich in protein and fibre, but low in calories and glycemic index."

Chicken can be used to make healthy and delicious recipes.

Here Are 5 Healthy Chicken Dinner Recipes For Diabetes Diet:

1. Low Fat Pepper Chicken Dry

This recipe is a burst of flavours without the guilt. This dish combines the bold flavours of black pepper and spices with lean chicken pieces. This dish works as a starter as well as the main dish that can be combined with rice, bread or roti. Click here for the recipe for Low Fat Pepper Chicken Dry.

2. Low Fat Dahi Chicken

Curd has a creamy texture that can make your dishes indulgent without rendering them unhealthy. The yoghurt marinade adds a delightful tanginess to the tender chicken pieces, creating a guilt-free feast. Click here for the recipe for Low Fat Dahi Chicken.

3. Grilled Chicken Salad

A fresh and crunchy chicken salad that entices with the irresistible smoky flavour and aroma of grilled chicken. Make sure to top it with a healthy dressing without cream and mayonnaise. Click here for the recipe for Grilled Chicken Salad.

4. Chicken Vegetable Soup

A warm bowl of chicken vegetable soup is comforting, nutritious, and perfect for keeping your blood sugar stable. Loaded with lean chicken and a medley of vegetables, this hearty soup is comforting and nutritious. Click here for the recipe for Chicken Vegetable Soup.

5. Low Fat Butter Chicken

Who doesn't love butter chicken? We all do! Surprisingly, now you can savour a diabetes-friendly version of the classic butter chicken. Don't worry, you will still get to enjoy the creaminess butter chicken is known for, minus the excessive fats. Click here for the recipe for Low Fat Butter Chicken.





Add these recipes to your dinner menu now!