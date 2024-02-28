If you have diabetes, you would understand the struggles of enjoying life's simple pleasures like a delicious dessert after dinner. It's a common misconception that if you have diabetes, you cannot eat desserts. However, diabetics can eat whatever they want as long as it is in moderation. The key to being mindful is avoiding carbohydrates like starch and sugar, which could spike glucose response in your body. While desserts could be one of the traditional "foods to avoid" by diabetics, you don't have to compromise on sweets if you make some mindful changes. Intrigued? Here are 5 diabetes-friendly desserts to enjoy after dinner!





Here Are 5 Diabetes-Friendly Desserts To Enjoy After Dinner

1. Ragi Coconut Ladoo

A classic Indian dessert, if you are looking for a healthy diabetes-friendly sweet, then ragi coconut ladoo is here to save the day. This dessert has a healthy twist with ragi being used instead of refined flour. To make these laddos at home, you need ragi flour, grated coconut, cardamom powder, ghee, and chopped nuts. Roast the flour before combining all the ingredients together and forming little ladoo-shaped balls. Coconut's natural sweetness adds richness and flavour to the dessert while cardamom powder enhances the overall profile of this Ragi coconut ladoo.

2. Carrot Kheer

Creamy and delicious, Carrot Kheer is a yummy rice pudding that gets a vibrant twist from orange carrots. This kheer recipe is easy to make and requires only healthy ingredients, which is perfect for people with diabetes. To make carrot kheer at home, you need grated carrots, soaked basmati rice, low-fat milk, chopped nuts, stevia, and cardamom powder. Simmer the grated carrots in milk until they become tender. Then add soaked rice along with stevia, chopped nuts, and cardamom. Cook until the mixture is thick and serve warm or chilled!

3. Chilled Fruit Chaat

If you have diabetes, then you can just enjoy the refreshing flavours of seasonal fruits in this simple and flavorful chaat. To make this chaat, use fruits with a low glycemic index like apples, oranges, pears, berries, strawberries, etc. Chop and put these fruits in a bowl and add chaat masala, lemon juice, and roasted nuts on top of it. Chill it for 3 to 4 hours and enjoy this healthy dessert after your dinner.

4. Besan and Date Barfi

Who could say no to Barfi? If you have diabetes, then this naturally sweet and nutty barfi can be a healthier alternative to traditional desserts. All you need is besan, blended dates, ghee, chopped nuts, and cardamom powder. Roast the besan and add ghee to it so that it's fragrant and golden brown. Now add dates paste, chopped nuts, and cardamom powder to it. Cook until the mixture is thick. Spread the mixture on a flat surface and cut it into small squares. And it's done!

5. Strawberry Nice Cream

Luscious and wonderfully healthy, Strawberry nice cream is a delicious alternative to traditionally made ice creams. This nice cream is all fruit and dairy-free and can be whipped up quickly in minutes. All you have to do is wash and chop strawberries. Put the frozen strawberries in a food processor and blend them into a sorbet. Top it with chopped strawberries and serve fresh!





