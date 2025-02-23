Did you grow up without learning how to cook and the maximum you can do is make some OK-ish tea and instant noodles? Welcome to the club. While cooking is an incredibly important basic life skill, many of us have been privileged enough to not learn how to cook and still eat all kinds of dishes, cooked by, mostly our mothers. Your case can be different and yes, there can be many reasons, situations or ideologies that prevented you from embracing this life skill.





Well, whether you are a man or a woman, perhaps with no passion for cooking, and still have come to the realisation that you must (must!) learn at least to make that dal chawal and roti sabzi, this article is for you.

5 Useful Tips For Every Amateur Cook To Learn Cooking As An Adult:

1. Watch And Learn

Many people do not know how to cook because they have not spent real time in the kitchen. Start by just being present in the kitchen when the cooking takes place. Watch how to chop different vegetables, the type of utensils used for different dishes, and the art of rolling the roti dough or washing some rice. By simply observing, you can improve your understanding of how things begin and start cooking.

2. Start Cooking

You need not learn how to make methi malai matar paneer through social media videos to actually start cooking in the kitchen. Starting your cooking journey is more important than what you make. The simpler, the better. Do not be afraid to make mistakes.

3. Make Mistakes

Mistakes may feel embarrassing, but they are so important. You learn better when you make mistakes. So, it is completely alright to mess up the salt or make a runnny gravy. Check where you went wrong and try to improve the next time. Do not put pressure on yourselves to deliver a Michelin-star-level dish. Learning to cook as an adult after all these years can be difficult as you are stepping outside your comfort zone. However, once you learn better and practice daily, you are likely to enjoy it too.





4. Enjoy It Too

One reason you have not learned to cook yet could be that you have no interest or passion for cooking. It's okay; we do not expect you to be a cooking enthusiast. However, if you truly want to learn how to cook, we encourage you to enjoy it as well. This will make you happier, and it will also reflect in the amazing taste of the food you prepare. You can get there with a little patience.

5. A Little Patience

Learning to cook as an adult can make you frustrated or impatient. Since you have already survived (probably happily) for so long by eating the food cooked by someone else, you are likely to continue to manage so without much trouble. So, if you are learning to cook now just because you should, and there is no real need or passion, you are also at a very vulnerable spot to quit. We encourage you to be patient and kind towards yourselves. Encourage yourselves as if you are encouraging a friend of yours. Post your cooking pictures on social media if it helps, take something you cooked to the office and feel that new sense of independence and empowerment that comes from the fact that you are a real adult, capable of making your cake (or dal chawal) and eating it too!





If you have reached the end of this article, we are so excited and pumped for your cooking journey. If you have more doubts or would like to share your journey, you are welcome to do so in the comments section below. Wish you a happy, empowering and delicious cooking journey ahead!