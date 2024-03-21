A beloved Indo-Chinese dish, Chicken Manchurian is loved by many because of its bold flavours and succulent chicken. It is full of sweet and spicy flavours and one of the easiest dishes you can make at home. Tender chicken pieces marinated with a blend of flavourful spices fried to perfection and then tossed in a spicy sauce, there is nothing not to like about this dish. Achieving the perfect balance of sweet, tangy and spicy flavours can seem daunting, but with the right techniques, you can create the perfect restaurant-style Chicken Manchurian right in the comfort of your own kitchen. If you are new to cooking or just looking for a way to revise your skills, then you have landed on the right page! Read on to learn 5 easy tips to make the perfect Chicken Manchurian at home!





5 Easy Tips To Make Perfect Chicken Manchurian At Home

1. Prepare Ingredients Mindfully

Proper preparation of ingredients is the key to the success of any dish, and Chicken Manchurian is no exception. Ensure that the chicken pieces are cut into uniform bite-sized shapes and aren't too big for your dish. For marination, cover the chicken with a mixture of soy sauce, ginger-garlic paste, salt, and black pepper for at least 30 minutes. Choose high-quality sauces and vegetables to ensure there is no compromise on taste. Having all the ingredients ready before you start cooking will smoothen your process and ensure everything comes together smoothly.

2. Perfect The Chicken Frying Technique

The star ingredient of this recipe, chicken, needs to be fried perfectly. Make sure to fry the chicken pieces at the right oil temperature which is 175°C. The trick to achieving the perfectly fried chicken is to carefully add the marinated chicken pieces to the pan and not overcrowd it. Fry the chicken in batches to make sure it's cooked properly. Fry the chicken until it is golden brown and then remove it on a paper towel to remove excess oil.

3. Sauce It Up

Aside from the chicken, it's the sauce that gives Chicken Manchurian its iconic taste and signature appearance. Achieve the perfect consistency of the sauce by sauteing ginger, garlic, onions, and green chillies in a pan. Add different types of sauces like soy sauce, red chilli sauce, green chilli sauce, tomato ketchup and let it thicken. To make your homemade Chicken Manchurian restaurant-style, add chicken stock (water that's left after boiling chicken) to enhance the overall flavour profile of your dish.

4. Don't Forget To Balance The Sauce

Now that you have made the sauce, make sure to balance its flavours with other ingredients. Since Chicken Manchurian is a spicy dish in general, you can add a dash of honey to balance its flavours. If it's bland or too sweet, increase its spice levels by adding hot sauces and chopped chilli peppers. This would not just make it tasty but also visually appealing.

5. Garnish

Presentation is also an important part of your eating experience. Garnish the Chicken Manchurian with sesame seeds, freshly chopped spring onions and coriander leaves. The vibrant green colour will not just make your Chicken Manchurian more appealing but also add a refreshing taste to it! What's more, you can even add slivered ginger on top of it to add a dash of zest!





Do you like eating Chicken Manchurian?