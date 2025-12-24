Unlike many pests that vanish when temperatures drop, cockroaches don't simply disappear in winter. In fact, the colder months can bring these unwelcome visitors right into the heart of your home, which is the kitchen. Spotting them near the sink, inside cabinets, or around stored grains can feel unsettling, especially when you are trying to enjoy cosy winter cooking. It's easy to assume pests vanish in winter, but cockroaches have other plans. Here's why it happens and what you can do to protect them from entering your kitchen.





Why Cockroaches Come To Kitchens In Winter

Cold weather pushes cockroaches indoors in search of warmth and food. Kitchens offer heat from appliances, hidden moisture near sinks, and plenty of crumbs. Winter cleaning routines also tend to get lax, giving them more chances to settle in.

Here Are 5 Ways To Get Rid Of Cockroaches In Winter

1. Seal Warm Hiding Spots And Entry Points

Photo: Unsplash

Cockroaches love winter hideouts like cracks behind cabinets, gaps near gas pipes, and spaces under the sink. Start by sealing these entry points using silicone sealant or filler, especially around plumbing and wall joints. Pay attention to warm zones like behind refrigerators and microwaves. Once these cosy corners are blocked, roaches lose their safe shelter and are forced to move out. This step works best in winter because roaches are less active and easier to trap indoors rather than escaping outside.

2. Keep The Sink And Drain Bone-Dry At Night

In winter, kitchens stay damp longer, making sinks and drains a major attraction. After dinner, wipe the sink completely dry and fix any slow leaks immediately. Pour hot water mixed with salt or baking soda down the drain once or twice a week to break down residue. Avoid leaving wet sponges or cloths overnight. Cutting off water access is crucial as without moisture, cockroaches struggle to survive, especially during colder months.

3. Use Bay Leaves And Cloves In Storage Areas

Photo: Pexels

Bay leaves and cloves are natural cockroach repellents that work surprisingly well in winter. Crush a few bay leaves and place them inside grain containers, drawers, and dark corners. Add whole cloves near shelves and spice racks. Their strong aroma interferes with a cockroach's sensory system, driving them away without chemicals. Since windows stay closed in winter, these smells linger longer, making this method more effective during the colder season.

4. Deep-Clean Cabinets With Vinegar Solution

Winter is the ideal time for a slow, thorough cabinet clean. Empty shelves and wipe them down with a solution of white vinegar and warm water. Focus on corners where grease builds up unnoticed. Vinegar removes food residue and masks scent trails that cockroaches follow. Let shelves dry completely before restocking. Doing this once a month in winter can significantly disrupt roach activity and prevent them from nesting in closed storage spaces.

5. Store All Food In Airtight Containers

Photo: Pexels

Loose food is an open invitation for cockroaches, especially when outdoor food sources dry up in winter. Transfer flour, rice, pulses, snacks, and even onions into airtight containers. Avoid cardboard packaging, which roaches can chew through. Clean crumbs from drawers and pantry shelves regularly. When food smells are sealed off, kitchens become far less attractive to pests, forcing them to move elsewhere in search of sustenance.





Common Mistakes That Make The Problem Worse

Photo: Unsplash

Ignoring early signs: Dismissing small sightings can allow cockroaches to multiply quickly.

Delaying leak repairs: Moisture from leaks creates an ideal environment for cockroaches to thrive.

Relying only on sprays: Sprays often push cockroaches deeper into hiding instead of eliminating them, making infestations harder to control.

When To Call Pest Control

If you spot roaches during the day or see egg casings despite cleaning, it's time for professional help. Winter treatments are usually more effective and long-lasting.





A warm kitchen doesn't have to mean unwanted winter guests. With consistent habits and smart storage, you can keep cockroaches firmly out of your food space, season after season.