News flash: some of the most effective cleaners for countertops to coffee makers are sitting in your cupboard. It is none other than the humble white vinegar! An indispensable item in any kitchen, vinegar is affordable, accessible and an effective ingredient that can clean anything and everything. When mixed with water, it becomes a miracle cleaner and you can make your kitchen spotless and shiny as new. Plus, it is a natural disinfectant, so say goodbye to common germs and bacteria. Have you ever tried using white vinegar in kitchen cleaning? If not, then this is a sign for you! Read on to learn how and where you can use vinegar to make your culinary sanctuary a clean haven!





Of All The Ingredients, Why Should You Use Vinegar For Cleaning?

A kitchen staple, vinegar - especially white vinegar - is hailed for its cleaning abilities because of its acidic nature. When used in kitchen cleaning, vinegar can reduce grease, grime and mineral deposits that can make your kitchen look messy. The best part about using vinegar as a cleaning agent is that it is non-toxic, environmentally safe and does not dig a hole in the pocket. You can use vinegar as a safe alternative to market-brought chemical-laden cleaning products.

Use a vinegar solution to make your kitchen countertops spotless.

Photo Credit: iStock

Which Spots Should You Clean In Your Kitchen Using Vinegar?

1. Countertops

Kitchen countertops undergo constant use which makes them prone to stains, spills and bacteria. For this, vinegar is perfect since it effectively cleans and disinfects without leaving harmful residues that can contaminate your food. To use vinegar for cleaning countertops, mix equal parts of white vinegar and water and transfer the solution to a spray bottle. In case of stubborn stains, let the vinegar-water solution sit on the countertop for a few minutes before wiping.





Pro Tip: Avoid using this vinegar-water solution on natural stone countertops like granite or marble, as its acidic nature can damage these surfaces.

2. Sink And Faucets

It goes without saying that the sink and faucet are frequently exposed to water, soap, and food particles, which leads to mineral deposits and grime buildup. This could make your sink look untidy. But thanks to vinegar's acidity, it could break down these deposits and ensure a shiny and clean sink area. Make a 1:1 ratio solution of vinegar and water. Spray or apply the solution to the faucet and scrub with a sponge or cloth. If your faucets have mineral deposits, soak a cloth in the vinegar solution wrap it around the area and then scrub. This will remove the deposit and make your faucet look as clean as new.

3. Refrigerator

The place where you store food should also always stay clean and hygienic at all times. This is why vinegar can be useful in refrigerator cleaning as it prevents cross-contamination and odors. Make a solution by mixing equal parts of white vinegar and water and transfer it to a spray bottle. Remove all the food and containers from your fridge and then spray the solution on the shelves, drawers, and walls of the refrigerator. Wipe off the solution with a clean cloth and focus on spills and stubborn spots.

Remove all the food items before cleaning your kitchen with a vinegar solution.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Microwave

Microwaves, which are used for everything from heating food to defrosting, are prone to food splatters and spills, which can become tough to clean. A simple steam solution of vinegar and water can help loosen these residues, making it easy to wipe away stains. All you have to do is take a microwave-safe bowl and fill it with a 1:1 solution of vinegar and water. Place the bowl in the microwave and heat on high until it boils and produces steam. This process can take up to 10 minutes. Carefully remove the bowl and wipe off the interior using a clean cloth or sponge. This will liquify the stubborn stains and make it easier to clean them.

5. Coffee Maker

Do you use your coffee maker every day? Then chances are it has some stubborn stains that need to be removed. Regular descaling of your coffee maker is essential to prevent mineral buildup, which can affect the taste and efficiency of your coffee machine. Vinegar is a natural descaling agent that effectively removes these deposits. All you have to do is fill the coffee maker's reservoir with equal parts of vinegar and water. Run a brewing cycle without the coffee grounds. After the cycle completes, replace the vinegar solution with clean water to remove any vinegar residues. This will make your coffee maker clean and fresh for use!





