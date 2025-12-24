Christmas and plum cake go hand in hand. Whether it's a readymade version bought weeks in advance, a homemade cake wrapped carefully for gifting, or that one cake you're saving "for later", most of us want our Christmas plum cake to stay moist, flavourful, and safe to eat for as long as possible. After all, this is not a dessert meant to be rushed. With its dried fruits, spices, and rich crumb, plum cake is designed to be enjoyed slowly: sometimes over many days of Christmas lunches, evening tea, and post-dinner conversations.





It's important to note that not all plum cakes should be handled the same way. A traditional alcohol-soaked Christmas cake can age beautifully if stored right, while a non-alcoholic version needs more careful handling, especially in warm or humid weather. Here's what you should keep in mind

How To Store An Alcohol-Soaked Christmas Plum Cake

1. Let the cake cool completely before storing

Before wrapping the cake, make sure it has cooled fully. Any trapped heat or steam can create moisture, which increases the risk of mould formation.

2. Wrap it in layers for extra protection

Start with butter paper or parchment paper directly on the plum cake, followed by a tight layer of cling film or foil. This double layer helps the cake breathe slightly while staying protected from air and humidity.

3. Feed the plum cake occasionally

If you're storing the alcoholic cake for several weeks, brush or drizzle a small amount of rum, brandy, or wine over the surface every one to two weeks. This keeps the cake moist and enhances its flavours over time.

4. Store it in a cool, dark place

Place the wrapped cake in an airtight tin and keep it away from sunlight, heat, or moisture. Refrigeration is usually unnecessary and may slow down flavour development. However, this may depend on weather conditions.

5. Handle it with clean tools only

Always use clean, dry hands or utensils when feeding or handling the cake. Introducing external particles or moisture can shorten its shelf life.





How To Store A Non-Alcoholic Plum Cake

1. Wrap it tightly as soon as it cools

Non-alcoholic plum cake dries out faster, so wrap it well once it has cooled. Use cling film or foil and place it in an airtight container.

2. Store at room temperature for short periods

If you plan to eat the cake within four to five days, store it in a cool, dry part of the kitchen, away from heat and humidity. Avoid leaving it uncovered.

3. Refrigerate to extend freshness

For longer storage, refrigeration is the safer option. Wrap the cake tightly before placing it in the fridge to prevent it from drying out or absorbing food smells.

4. Freeze it if you want to save it for later

Non-alcoholic plum cake freezes well. Wrap it in multiple layers and freeze for up to two or three months. Thaw at room temperature, keeping it wrapped until fully defrosted.

5. Check regularly for spoilage

Without alcohol, these cakes are more prone to mould. If you notice an off smell, visible mould, or a sticky surface, it's best to discard the cake.





Storage Tips That Work For Both Types Of Plum Cakes

1. Store the cake whole, not sliced

Slicing exposes the cake to air and speeds up drying. Cut only what you plan to serve, especially during the Christmas season when the cake is brought out multiple times.

2. Keep it away from strong smells

Plum cake easily absorbs odours. Store it away from onions, garlic, and other strong-smelling foods, particularly in the fridge or freezer.

Plum Cake Storage: Commonly Asked Questions

1. How long does Christmas plum cake last?

Alcohol-soaked cakes can last for months if stored properly. Non-alcoholic cakes usually last a few days at room temperature and up to two weeks when refrigerated.

2. Does plum cake need to be refrigerated?

Only non-alcoholic versions need refrigeration for extended storage. Alcohol-soaked cakes can stay at room temperature in cool conditions.

3. Can I store plum cake in a cake tin?

Yes, as long as the cake is wrapped well and the tin is airtight.

4. Is it safe to eat plum cake weeks after Christmas?

Alcohol-based cakes often are, provided there's no sign of spoilage. Non-alcoholic cakes should be checked carefully.

5. Can I freeze plum cake after Christmas?

Yes. Both versions freeze well if wrapped properly.

6. Why does plum cake taste better after a few days?

Resting allows the spices, fruits, and fats to meld, creating a deeper, richer Christmas flavour.





Now that you know how to store Christmas plum cakes well, you can enjoy their yumminess for a prolonged period. You'll just have to resist the temptation to finish it off too quickly!