Storing food, the right way is something that we often neglect. And this can have a significant impact on the quality, shelf life, and nutritional value of food. This is also true when it comes to storing fruits and vegetables. Fruits and vegetables can continue to ripen and spoil even after they have been harvested. Which is why it is important to store them the correct way to help slow down the ripening process and prevent spoilage. By paying attention to how we store our fruits and vegetables, we can help reduce the risk of several foodborne illnesses. Considering this, here we have curated a list of some fruits and vegetables that you should never store together in order to extend their shelf life.





Also read: 13 Smart Ways To Organise And Tidy Up Your Kitchen





What fruits and vegetables should not be stored together?

Several studies suggest that fruits and vegetables that produce a high amount of ethylene gases should never be stored together. Ethylene gas can speed up the ripening process and lead to spoilage.

Here're 5 Fruits And Vegetables You Should Never Store Together:

1. Onions And Potatoes

Onions release ethylene gas, which can cause potatoes to sprout and spoil. Potatoes, on the other hand, release moisture, which can cause onions to become mouldy. To keep them fresh for as long as possible, it's best to store them separately.

2. Cucumbers And Tomatoes

Cucumbers and tomatoes should not be stored together as they can affect each other's ripening process. The moisture released by cucumbers can cause tomatoes to decay more quickly. Tomatoes should be stored at room temperature, while cucumbers should be stored in the refrigerator in a plastic bag.

3. Apples And Carrots

Apples too release ethylene gas, which can cause carrots to ripen and spoil faster. This can result in the carrots becoming limp and losing their crisp texture. You can store both of them in a refrigerator, but make sure to keep them in a separate drawer or container.





Also read: Enjoy This Gajar Ki Chutney Before The Season Ends - Recipe Video Inside

4. Peaches And Bananas

Peaches should never be stored with bananas as the ethylene emitted by bananas will cause the peaches to ripen faster than usual. It is best to keep them in separate containers or bags to minimise the exposure of the peaches to the ethylene gas.

5. Blueberries And Strawberries

Blueberries are more delicate than strawberries and can be easily bruised or crushed. When stored together, the weight of the strawberries can crush the blueberries, causing them to spoil more quickly. Ethylene gas released by strawberries can result in the blueberries becoming soft, mushy, or mouldy.







So, the next time you're confused about storing your fruits and vegetables, keep these tips in mind!