Winter is almost on the verge of its end and so is the time to bid adieu to fresh seasonal produce. Light and watery vegetables like lauki, squash etc. are replacing the colourful and crunchy beetroot, peas, broccoli to name a few. Today all these vegetables are available year-round, but let's agree, it doesn't taste the same as the fresh ones. Another such popular winter vegetable is carrot (gajar). Crunchy, sweet, fibrous carrots hold a constant position in our vegetable basket throughout the season. It is so colourful and yummy that we sneak the vegetable in every possible recipe. From the simplest gajar-matar to the rich and decadent gajar ka halwa, we prepare countless winter recipes with this hearty vegetable.





Another reason for its immense popularity is its nutrient-profile. Carrot is extremely healthy and loaded with several nutritious properties. Let's take a look at some of the major benefits of carrots.





Here're 7 Major Health Benefits Of Carrots:

1.Promotes healthy digestion:

Carrots are high in fibre, which helps promote healthy digestion and regular bowel movements. This can help prevent constipation and other digestive problems.

2. Boosts immune system:

Carrots contain a variety of nutrients that can help boost the immune system, including vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants.

3. Supports healthy vision:

While most people know that carrots are good for eye health, they may not know that they contain lutein and zeaxanthin, which are important for maintaining healthy vision.

4. Reduces inflammation:

Carrots contain a variety of antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation in the body, which can help prevent chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer.

5. Supports skin health:

The high beta-carotene content in carrots can help improve skin health by reducing oxidative stress and preventing damage from UV rays.

6. Regulates blood sugar:

Carrots have a low glycemic index, which means they do not cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels. This can help regulate blood sugar and prevent insulin resistance.

7. Boosts brain function:

Carrots contain a variety of nutrients that are important for brain health, including vitamin B6, potassium, and phosphorus. These nutrients can help improve memory and cognitive function.





Considering its popularity, we found another carrot-based recipe that can be a great addition to your list (of unique recipes). It's referred to as gajar ki chutney. This recipe has been shared by Chef Anahita Dhondy on her official Instagram handle.





How To Make Gajar Ki Chutney:

Ingredients to make gajar ki chutney:

Carrot, coconut oil, urad dal, mustard seeds, chana dal, curry leaves, whole red chilli, desiccated coconut, red chilli powder and ghee.

Method to make gajar ki chutney:

In a pan add coconut oil. Once it is hot, add the mustard seeds, curry leaves and whole red chillies. Roast them for some time. Then, add chana dal and urad dal and roast again. Season with salt and red chilli powder.





Now add chopped carrots and cook well. Add some water to it and cover the lid. Let it cook in the steam. Once the carrots are cooked, add in the desiccated coconut and mix well. Blend this to a smooth chutney with some ice to retain the colour. Finally, top the blended chutney with the tempering.





You can serve it with dosa, idli or uttapam and make a delicious meal.

Chef's tips:

"Chana dal and urad dal are added for flavour and consistency. If you do not wish to add, you may use roasted peanuts. They add a slightly different nutty taste. Make sure you cook the carrots properly!" Chef Anahita suggests.





Try this recipe at home and relish a delicious meal!