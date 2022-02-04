What's the best thing about the weekend? If you ask us, we just love to sit back, relax and indulge into our favourite delicacies. From butter chicken to cutlets, biryani, kebabs and more, we have an array of options to eat. However, if there's one delicacy that is loved by all and can be enjoyed anytime, it has to be the delicious kebabs. Made with a host of aromatic spices, veggies and juicy chicken or mutton keema and grilled until perfection, kebabs are the ultimate snacking option. If gorging on different delicacies on a weekend are your thing too (just like us), then we've got you covered.





Here we bring you a list of 5 galouti kebab recipes that have indulgence written all over them. These Mughlai delights are quite drool-worthy and are perfect to enjoy with your friends and family during the weekends. And the best part is these recipes are not difficult to cook; the ingredients are easily available and steps of making them are quite easy too.





Here's A List Of 5 Galouti Kebab Recipes To Try At Home:

1. Veg Galouti Kebab

Galouti kebabs are generally made using minced meat, but in the vegetarian version, we will be using rajma to give it a soft taste. Besides the weekend, you can also savour this delight on any occasion or simply when you want to indulge in a royal feast! Find the complete recipe here.

2. Guilt Free Galouti Kebab

Now here we bring you a healthier option of galouti kebab meant for both dieters and non-dieters. Soft succulent kebabs bursting with flavors, high on taste but minus the calories. This one's made with olive oil, pure ghee and is pan fried instead of deep fried. Click here for the recipe.

3. Mutton Galouti Kebab

Here comes the authentic recipe from the land of Nawabs, Lucknow! These minced meat kebabs are made in true Nawabi-style and are usually served with 'ulte tawa ka parantha'. Try these delicious, aromatic and flavorsome galouti kebab recipe for the appetiser's platter at your dinner party this weekend. Find the recipe here.

4. Chicken Galouti Kebab

Raise your hands, chicken lovers! This recipe is for y'all. Succulent, yummy and full of flavour, these kebabs are made with the goodness of minced chicken and green papaya. It is a hallmark of Awadhi cuisine. Click here for the complete recipe.

5. Paneer Galouti Kebab

Super delicious! This simple paneer galouti kebab can be made in all of 15-20 minutes. All you need to do is grate paneer, roast cashew nuts with some seasonings, mix it with gram flour and there you get your mixture ready. Shape them and fry, that's it!





So, enjoy your weekend with these delicacies and let us know how you liked them in the comment section below. Happy Weekend Everyone!




