There's something about monsoon rains that makes us crave comforting foods. Whether it's steaming hot momos, Maggi or bhutta, these treats make the rainy season a lot cosier. While these classics are timeless, sometimes you might want to try something new. If you're in the mood for something different, you're at the right place. Apart from these familiar favourites, there are other dishes that can provide comfort. How about indulging in delicious Himachali food instead? Even if you're not in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, you can still bring its comforting cuisine home. Below, we'll share five must-try Himachali dishes perfect for a rainy day.

Here Are 5 Himachali Dishes That You Must Try During Monsoon:

1. Chana Madra

Chana Madra is one of the most popular Himachali dishes. Made with chickpeas cooked in a thick curd-based gravy, it's a staple in Himachali households. It's rich in flavour and tempered with whole spices, bringing just the right amount of warmth. Pair it with steamed rice and enjoy it with a spoonful of ghee on top. Trust us, it'll make your monsoon a lot better. Click here for the full recipe for chana madra.

2. Siddu

Siddu is a soft wheat bun that's steamed and stuffed with fillings like poppy seeds or spiced dal. It's usually served with homemade ghee or chutney and makes for the perfect monsoon snack. You can enjoy it on its own or pair it with your evening cup of chai. Find the complete recipe for Himachali siddu here.

3. Tudkiya Bhath

This fragrant rice dish is a comfort food favourite in Himachal. It's cooked with lentils, potatoes, yoghurt and local spices, offering a burst of flavour in every bite. Tudkiya bhath is light yet wholesome and tastes best when paired with fresh yoghurt or chutney. Click here for the full recipe.

4. Babru

Babru is Himachal's answer to a stuffed puri. It's crisp on the outside and filled with a savoury black gram paste. The texture is satisfying and it makes for a great evening bite when the weather turns cold and wet. Once you try it out, you'll find yourself craving it again and again. Find the complete recipe for Babru here.

5. Khatta

Khatta is a tangy curry made with tamarind and jaggery, often combined with fried lentil dumplings or vegetables. The balance of sweet and sour flavours makes it a warming dish for a dull rainy day. Whether for lunch or dinner, you're simply going to love this flavourful dish.

So, next time it pours outside and you feel like curling up with something soul-soothing, try out these delicious Himachali dishes!