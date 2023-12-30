India boasts a wide variety of chicken curries. Almost every region in the country has its own unique version. In North India, there are mouth-watering options like butter chicken, Kashmiri chicken kofta, and Amritsari chicken. Coming down South, you'll find curries like chicken Chettinad, Hyderabadi dum ka murgh, and more. As a chicken lover, we are sure you must have all these delectable curries on your checklist. Adding to the list, let's introduce you to another delicious variety from the land of majestic mountains and breathtaking views: Himachal Pradesh. This chicken curry is quite rich and flavourful, and it is perfect to enjoy over the weekend. Before we get into the recipe, let's see what's so special about it.

What Is Himachali Chicken Curry?

Himachali chicken curry is a testament to the indigenous ways of Indian cooking. Unlike regular chicken curry, this one is thicker in consistency and also spicier. The addition of yoghurt and milk to it is what contributes to its thick consistency. Speaking of flavour, you can expect this chicken curry to be slightly on the spicier side due to the use of whole spices. The garnish of coriander leaves lends it a refreshing flavour and gives it a nice aroma.

What To Serve With Himachali Chicken Curry?

This chicken curry tastes good with almost everything. You can pair it with tandoori roti, butter naan, or even lachha paratha. If you do not prefer bread, you can opt to have it with steamed rice as well. In the end, it all comes down to personal preference. Do not forget to put some achaar (pickle) on your plate for extra flavour.

How To Make Himachali Chicken Curry | Himachali Chicken Curry Recipe

To make Himachali chicken curry, start by marinating the chicken pieces with haldi, salt, and pepper. Keep it aside for a few minutes. Heat mustard oil in a kadhai and add all the whole spices to it. Cook for a minute or two, and then add chopped onions, ginger, garlic, and green chilies and continue cooking. Once done, transfer to a mixer grinder to form a smooth paste. You can add some water if required. In the same kadhai, heat mustard oil again and add the prepared masala paste. Allow it to cook for a few minutes, and then glaze the kadhai with beaten yoghurt and milk. Give it a nice stir before adding the marinated chicken pieces. Cover the kadhai with a lid and cook for 15 to 20 minutes. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot! Himachali-style chicken curry is ready to be savoured.





For the complete recipe for Himachali chicken curry, click here.

Try this delicious chicken curry recipe at home and impress your family with your culinary skills.