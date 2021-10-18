We all know that feeling of seeing our favourite food and indulging into it without giving a second thought. However, as we indulge in those large portions of spicy, oily and heavy food, there are good chances that our stomachs might go through a sharp pain, bloating, indigestion and even vomiting. And when that happens, it generally means that one has gastritis. The term "gastritis" is frequently misused to refer to various upper abdominal issues, although actual gastritis refers to an inflamed stomach lining. This common condition happens over time and can be chronic or acute. In some cases, gastritis goes away quickly, and in some others, it may take a lot of time.





According to a study published in the Scholars Journal of Applied Medical Studies, the prevalence of gastritis in India is roughly 3 in 869 or about 12,25,614 people with gastritis out of a total population of 1,06,50,70,607 people. While another study shows that irregular mealtimes, irregular meal sizes, eating out in restaurants, meats, barbecue, fried foods, sour foods, sweets, snacks, and salty foods can all lead to symptoms of gastritis.





So, the next time you're experiencing gastritis symptoms, we bring you some home remedies that can help soothe the effects of gastritis. Check the list below:

Here Are 5 Home Remedies That May Help With Gastritis

1. Ginger

Ginger possesses antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities that aid to soothe the stomach's inner lining. You can chew a ginger thumb and drink water, or you can boil it with water and drink it.

2. Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea relaxes the intestinal walls, relieves pain, and aids in the elimination of gas. In a cup of boiling water, add one or two teaspoons of dried chamomile flowers, cover, and steep for five minutes or more.

3. Ice Water And Sugar

Pour two tablespoons of sugar into a glass of ice-cold water, swirl well, and drink-a glass of ice-cold water aids in the stabilisation of body fluids. Coldwater is said to relieve throat and chest discomfort.

4. Coconut Water

Get some coconut water and sip it till your stomach feels relaxed. However, make sure the coconut water isn't sour, as this can create acid reflux. Because coconut water is high in fibre, it aids digestion and prevents acidity from returning.

5. Baking Soda

Baking soda functions as antacid, lowering acid levels in the stomach. All you have to do is stir the baking soda into the water until it's no longer opaque. It can be consumed as needed.





Try these easy home remedies and soothe the symptoms of gastritis.



