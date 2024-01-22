In the culinary world, the versatility of potatoes is endless. This starchy root vegetable adds its flavours to any normal dish and makes it irresistible. From snacks to curries, potatoes can be incorporated into a number of dishes. The simplicity of the humble potato makes it a perfect companion with any other ingredients, even with meats. The best part about it? The number of snacks it can make for your tea time. If you are looking for quick and easy-to-make snacks from boiled potatoes, then fret not. We have compiled a list of 5 quick tea-time snacks that would perfectly complement your piping-hot beverage!





Here Are 5 Quick Tea Time Snacks Made from Boiled Potatoes

1. Potato Lollipop

Sure, you have relished chicken lollipops, but have you ever tried potato lollipops? This handheld snack is a playful twist to the mighty boiled potato that can be enjoyed with a warm cup of tea and some ketchup. To make a potato lollipop, all you need is mashed boiled potatoes, finely chopped veggies for taste, and ice cream sticks. Mix all the ingredients and shape the potato mixture into ovals. Coat them with breadcrumbs, insert a stick for better grip, and deep fry until golden perfection. And they are ready to serve!

2. Potato Bonda

Spicy and flavorful, potato bonda is a perfect tea-time snack when you have minimal ingredients in your pantry. This dish is made with mashed boiled potatoes, spices, and a lovely coating of besan (gram flour) batter deep-fried to perfection. The result is a soft, yellow ball of spicy potato filling that can be enjoyed with tamarind or mint chutney.

3. Potato Spinach Cutlets

Winter is here, and what better way to enjoy it than eating its leafy offering - spinach? If you are looking for an easy snack recipe to complement your tea time, then this potato spinach cutlet recipe is perfect for you. To make potato spinach cutlets, you need boiled potatoes, chopped spinach, green chillies, spices, and grated ginger. Mix well and shape them into circles, pan-fry them to golden perfection, and serve them hot with ketchup. You can add a little gooey surprise for your kids and add some grated cheese to the mixture as well.

4. Potato Bites

Potato bites are an easy-to-whip-up tea-time snack recipe that is enjoyed by kids and adults alike. These small balls are delicious, crispy, and flavorful, complementing your piping-hot tea perfectly. To make potato bites, you need boiled mashed potatoes with breadcrumbs, grated cheese, finely chopped vegetables, and spices. Shape them into tiny balls, brush them with a little oil, and air fry them to crisp perfection. The crunchy exterior pairs perfectly with the soft insides. Serve this hot with mint mayonnaise or coriander chutney!

5. Potato Fingers

Crispy and light, potato fingers are made from simple ingredients and can be enjoyed with your friends during tea time. All you need is mashed boiled potatoes, spices, cornflour, and breadcrumbs. Prepare the potato mixture and shape it into thin finger-like strips. Coat it in cornflour slurry with breadcrumbs and deep fry. And it's ready! Garnish it with ketchup and mustard and serve hot!





