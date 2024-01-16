The ritual of having evening tea is something that we all abide by. No matter how busy we are, we manage to take out time to have that shaam ki chai. After all, it's a time when we get to spend quality time with our family and friends and indulge in scrumptious snacks. While there are a plethora of vegetarian snacks, non-vegetarians often struggle. If you're a chicken lover and looking for interesting evening snack ideas, you've come to the right place. We'll be sharing some mouth-watering chicken snack recipes with you that will make your evening chai time special. And it's not regular chicken snacks that we are talking about; they are stuffed, which makes them even more indulgent. Without further ado, let's get started with the list.

Here Are 5 Lip-Smacking Stuffed Chicken Snacks You Must Try:

1. Stuffed Chicken Mirchi Pakoda

Pakodas are among the most beloved evening snacks. Here we bring you a delicious chicken-stuffed version that is a must-try for chicken lovers. Minced chicken is mixed with a blend of flavourful spices and then stuffed in green chillies. Pair them with fresh pudina chutney and indulge in their goodness. Click here for the complete recipe for Stuffed Chicken Mirchi Pakoda.

2. Stuffed Chicken Cheese Kebab

Kebabs are one of those snacks we find it hard to say no to. Their soft and succulent texture makes them an absolute delight to indulge in. This one also has melted cheese oozing out of it, which will make you drool at the first bite. It will certainly take your snack-time session up a notch. Find the complete recipe for Stuffed Chicken Cheese Kebab here.

3. Stuffed Makhmali Chicken Tikka

This next recipe is for all the chicken tikka lovers in the house. Staying true to its name, it promises a makhmali (creamy) texture. The filling inside is super velvety, whereas the outer layer offers a nice crunch. Serve it to your guests, and they are sure to be impressed. Want to give it a try? Click here for the complete recipe for Stuffed Makhmali Chicken Tikka.

4. Stuffed Chicken Sausage

Stuffed chicken sausage will be a sure-shot hit in your family. The sausages are filled with a cheesy and flavourful mixture and microwaved for a few seconds. The fact that this snack can be prepared in a few minutes makes this recipe a must-add to your evening snack menu. Find the complete recipe for Stuffed Chicken Sausage here.

5. Stuffed Fried Chicken

You all must have tried fried chicken several times. But here's a delectable version that is stuffed as well! It features a nutrient-rich vegetable and quinoa filling and is coated with eggs before deep-frying in oil. You can even air-fry the chicken instead of frying it to make it healthier. Pair it with any dip of your choice and enjoy! Click here for the complete recipe for Stuffed Fried Chicken.





Which of these stuffed chicken snacks are you going to try first? Tell us in the comments below!