Chinese New Year celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. This year, Chinese New Year falls on February 10th, 2024, a Saturday. On this day, the family comes together to enjoy food and celebrate this joyous festival marking new beginnings. Many foods are associated with luck and other ideas of happiness and well-being. These traditional dishes are well-planned in advance, and family members come together to prepare them at home. Let's find out more about these foods.

Here Are 5 Lucky Foods to Eat on Chinese New Year 2024:

1. Sweet Rice Balls for Togetherness

The shape and name of these sweet rice balls represent the idea of togetherness. These are called 'Tang Yuan,' and the name sounds like the word "reunion" in Chinese (tuan yuan). These are gooey in texture and sweet in taste. The rice balls have a sweet filling inside ranging from sweet red bean paste to a piece of sugar.

2. Dumplings for Wealth

Dumplings are a traditional symbol of wealth. This is a classic dish to include in the Chinese New Year festivities. Family members gather together to make these dumplings by hand. The choice of flavours and fillings can vary. Generally, it consists of minced meat and finely chopped vegetables. The dough of the dumplings should be thin and elastic. These can be cooked by boiling, steaming, frying, or baking. According to legend, the more dumplings you eat during the New Year celebrations, the more money you will make.





3. Longevity Noodles for Longevity

As the name suggests, these noodles are linked to living a long and happy life. They are also long, holding onto their meaning. Eating these longevity noodles is symbolic that you will have a long life to live. It is important to not break or cut these noodles while cooking. These are either fried or boiled and served in a bowl with broth.

4. Fish for Prosperity

Fish is associated with prosperity. When eating fish on the New Year, it is a tradition to leave some leftovers as it is tied to the idea of having a surplus at the beginning of the New Year. Having a surplus means that you have enough to save, symbolizing your prosperity. Fish varieties considered auspicious include Crucian carp, Chinese mud carp, and catfish.





5. Shrimp for Happiness

Shrimp is a popular Chinese New Year dish. It represents liveliness, happiness, and good fortune. The Cantonese word for shrimp, ha, sounds like laughter. Enjoy shrimp with your family on the New Year for happiness and joy ahead.





