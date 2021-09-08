Sticking to a weight-loss regime is never easy for any of us. The experts, celebrities and nutritionists all have their unique weight loss journeys and tips to share. With the growing rage of Instagram reels and videos, looking good and having the perfect body image to post on the feed is real. This has greatly influenced the food consumption patterns of young people, most of them are looking up to their celebrity role models for inspiration and trying to imbibe their workout regime and diet plans. However, what they fail to understand is not everything is being shared on Instagram for public consumption and their role models have a full-time trainer and certified expert to take care of even the minutest detail in their regime. The most significant aspect that is often neglected and not highlighted enough is that every human body is distinct; hence what works for one might not have any effects on the other.





In this growing trend of weight loss and fat reduction, antioxidants are the most recommended for fat reduction. Therefore, it becomes vital to address the concern whether these popular antioxidants come with some nutritional benefits as well.

Here Are 5 Popular Antioxidant-Rich Foods To Consume For Weight Loss:

1. Green Tea

Green Tea, the popular weight loss magic drink, gets its healthy reputation from compounds called catechins. These compounds are believed to be responsible for giving green tea its potential metabolism-boosting and cancer-fighting benefits. It also contains trace amounts of potassium. There are two types of green tea- caffeine & non-caffeine induced green tea. Caffeine-induced green tea helps in burning increased calories when an individual rests.

2. Black Tea

Tea is the second most consumed beverage in the world. There is only a slight difference between the nutritional benefits of green tea and black tea because of the oxidation process that the black tea leaves undergo. Consuming black tea is also helpful in cancelling out the impact of a high-fat meal on blood pressure.

3. Vegetable Juice

Fresh vegetable juices are rich sources of fibre. Sleeping and regular exercise play a very vital role in the entire regime of fat reduction. Losing sleep can motivate individuals to overeating, which ultimately defeats the purpose of fat reduction. Beets, carrots, tomatoes and green leafy vegetables are commonly used in making juices which supply of minerals and vitamins, and also keep hydration levels intact.

4. Nuts

Nuts are able to position themselves as an important nutritional element in almost all dietary plans, be it keto, vegan or the trendy weight loss technique of intermittent fasting. They're high in fat and calories, yet crucial enough to help satiate hunger with numerous benefits that prevent people from snacking unhealthy stuff. The best part about them is they are ready to eat and easily available. Fox nuts, cashew, walnuts are very powerful and helpful. In fact, some diet experts term them as magic foods due to the immense benefits. Limited and monitored consumption of nuts is recommended due to the oils present in them.

5. Blueberries

Blueberry, being a shrub, has a composition that is 85% water. It is low in calories but high in fiber, vitamin C and Vitamin K also a rich source of carbohydrates. Blueberries have the potential to directly alter the level of antioxidants present in one's body. It also protects cholesterol in a human's body from becoming damaging. It is helpful for people suffering from blood pressure and diabetic issues.



















About Author: Mr. Vikas Chawla is Founder and Director at Vedas Cure and also a health expert.





Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.



