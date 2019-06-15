Weight Loss: Eat This Fibre And Antioxidant-Rich Salad To Shed Kilos

This salad is a perfect combination of taste and health

Highlights Salads are perfect for weight loss as they are low in calories

You can make salads tasty and flavourful by experimenting with dressings

This recipe of broccoli and pepper salad is super easy to make

Those who are on a weight loss spree, this one is especially for you. Following a strict diet every single day without giving in to cravings is not an easy feat. It takes a lot of self-control and determination. But what if we say that not all diet-friendly foods are bland and boring! Yes, you read that right. If you've been loading up on salads lately to shed unhealthy weight but are now really bored of their bland taste, we're here to help you. We've got a super yummy yet healthy salad recipe for you, which will look after your weight loss goals without compromising on the taste.





We're talking about pepper and broccoli salad. This salad recipe is quick to make and can be prepared using handful of ingredients. You can relish it as breakfast or even pack it in your office lunchbox. If you're thinking what is it that makes this salad so different from the rest, then it's the dressing! Made using a French dressing (without oil), this salad has got a slightly tangy taste due to the presence of white wine vinegar and lemon in it. Unlike mayonnaise, this dressing has got very few calories and therefore stands out to be perfect for those who are watching their weight.





Broccoli is loaded with antioxidants

Broccoli, carrot and bell peppers are the three prime ingredients that go in the salad. All are extremely rich in antioxidants and also happen to be rich in fibre. For healthy and effective weight loss, it is of utmost importance to include fibre in diet as it adds bulk to the stool, which further helps in facilitating the smooth bowel movement by keeping the digestive system healthy and running. A disrupted digestive system is often linked with a sluggish metabolism, which hampers the pace of weight loss.





For this salad, you can make the French dressing well in advance and use it as and when required. However, make sure that you store it in an air-tight container and in the fridge. Just shake the container well before use and relish the salad bursting with flavours.





So go ahead and bring together all these ingredients the next time you step out for grocery shopping.







