By now, we all know how important it is to have a protein-rich meal in the morning. It helps kick-start metabolism, keeps you full for a long time, and aids in weight loss. But did you know a protein-packed breakfast can be great for your eyes as well? You heard us right. In this article, we will help you understand the reasons for having protein in the morning and how it relates to good eye health. Alongside that, we will also take you through some of our top breakfast picks, fortified with protein and other essential nutrients. So, without further ado, let's take you through.

Does Your Eyes Need Protein? How Protein Helps Boost Eye Health?

According to the American Optometric Association, you need crystallin proteins and nutrients like lutein, zeaxanthin, vitamin E, and zinc to keep your eyes healthy. A study published in the journal Neuron weighs in that proteins are not essential for maintaining a healthy retina in the eyes. It also prevents or delays the onset of ageing-related eye diseases such as cataracts and macular degeneration.

And the best part is you don't need to go miles to search for these proteins. Instead, pick your food ingredients wisely to enjoy the benefits of these proteins.

How Having Protein In Breakfast Is Linked To Good Eye Health?

Now that we know the importance of protein for healthy eyes, let's find out how having it for breakfast helps. According to the American Society for Nutrition, breakfast is a great time to get in some of your daily protein. This helps your body use the protein more efficiently and fuels energy, alongside maintaining the pressure in the eyes.

5 Protein-Rich Breakfast Options To Boost Eye Health:

1. Boiled eggs:





According to a report in WebMD, one egg has about six grams of high-quality protein, along with iron, vitamins, minerals, and carotenoids. It is also a powerhouse of disease-fighting nutrients like lutein and zeaxanthin and makes for a wholesome meal any time of the day. Click here for a fool-proof recipe for boiled eggs.

2. Besan cheela:

As the name goes, this dish is made with besan, a storehouse of protein, high fibre, and is low in glycemic index. It helps keep the stomach full for longer. According to USDA data, a 100-gm besan contains around 22-gm proteins. Click here for the classic besan cheela recipe.

3. Egg paratha:

We already know how healthy eggs are. And what's better than having egg paratha for breakfast, especially during the winter? If you want to up your culinary game, replace the regular flour with a high-protein option, and voila! Click here for the egg paratha recipe.

4. Oats idli:

Idli is wholesome and nutritious, and replacing the regular batter with oats batter doubles the protein content in the dish. Oats idli is easy to make and makes for a whole breakfast. Click here for the oats idli recipe.

5. Pesarattu:

This famous dosa from Andhra Pradesh is an absolute delight. It is hearty and healthy and made with moong dal - a protein-rich ingredient that helps benefit overall health. Click here for pesarattu recipe.

