If there is one particular time of the day that we all look forward to, it is - evenings. Why not? After a hectic day at work, spending quality time with our friends or family and munching on some delicious snacks with a cup of hot chai is a feeling that is truly comforting. While there are plenty of mouth-watering snacks to choose from - if you're someone who doesn't like to compromise on their protein intake even while munching on snacks- then you're at the right place. Here we bring you a list of 5 protein-rich moong dal snacks that you can easily make at home and are equally delicious. One of the most preferred vegetarian sources of protein, moong dal can be a great alternative to give your evening snacks a healthy twist. So, what are you waiting for? Let's learn how to make these recipes:





Here's A List Of 5 Protein-Rich Moong Dal Snacks You Must Try:

1.Moong Dal Chaat (Our Recommendation)

Who doesn't love chaat? It is one of the most loved evening snacks and spells indulgence in every bite. However, if you're wanting to give your chaat a healthy twist then this recipe is just for you. Use moong dal instead of fried vada or papdi and top it with some fresh pomegranate, cucumber, onions, chaat masala and coriander leaves, and there you have it- your healthy version of chaat! Find the recipe here.

2.Moong Dal Chilka Vada

Another popular evening snack is vada. Crispy and deep-fried until golden brown- vadas can be made in a variety of ways. This recipe uses soaked moong chilka dal and makes for a good dish when you have unexpected guests and want to whip up a quick snack. Find the recipe here.

3.Moong Dal Samosa

Are you bored of the regular aloo samosas? Then try making these moong dal samosas at home that are stuffed with a spicy and interesting moong dal filling. The best part about this recipe is that it can be made in about thirty minutes. Serve it with some green chutney or ketchup and enjoy! Find the recipe here.

4.Moong Dal Chips

Soaked moong dal is ground till it forms a coarse texture, coated in suji, wheat flour, a mix of flavourful spices, and rolled out to form long chips-like shape which are then deep-fried. Once you make these chips at home, we are sure you will make them time and again. You can also bake these chips to make a healthier version of it. Find the recipe here.

5.Moong Dal Pakodi

Popularly known as Ram Ladoo in Delhi, these bite-sized pakodis are served with chopped radish, coriander leaves, sweet and tangy chutneys and chaat masala topping. Even though they are deep-fried, they are not heavy on your stomach and are the perfect accompaniment to your evening chai. Find the recipe here.

















So, what are you waiting for? Try out these moong dal snacks and tell us which one was your favourite in the comments below.

