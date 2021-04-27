The Chinese food that we have grown up, is an amalgamation of all things fiery, saucy and sizzling. It is not necessarily how it is cooked by our neighbouring country, but it is good enough for us. This is why it is slightly tough for us to take a liking for something else so quickly. If you are craving the roadside noodles, the greasy Manchurian, the sizzling honey chilli potato and aren't able to order in, it is time to wear than chef cap and start cooking up your favourite Chinese recipes yourself. You won't believe how quick and easy most of them are. Here are some of our favourites.

Here Are 5 Quick Chinese Recipes That Always Hit The Spot:

1. Honey Chilli Potato

Easily one of the most beloved Indo-Chinese snacks of all times. Thinly slices potatoes mixed with sauces, veggies and sesame seeds (optional). The crunchy snack is much easier to make than you think. Here's a recipe.

2. Veg Fried Rice

Have leftover rice, toss it in a wok with some veggies, chillies, sauces and fix yourself a delish portion of veg fried rice. Yes. It is that easy and if you haven't tried this recipe already then really, what are you doing?

3. Veg Hakka Noodles

You saw this coming, didn't you? These fried and delicious noodles tossed with soya sauce and veggies spell indulgence. It is cooked on high flame, which helps retain the crunch of the vegetable and also prevent your noodles from turning mushy. It is a favourite among both kids and grown-ups alike. Here's the recipe.

4. Manchow Soup

A savoury mix of carrots, ginger, green chillies, coriander leaves, French beans, cabbage, capsicum, mushrooms, spring onions, soya sauce, cornflour and pepper makes this soothing soup a blockbuster in every way. Here is the recipe.

5. Chilli Paneer Dry

This sizzling starter is made by tossing cottage cheese cubes or paneer in a delicious mix of capsicum, soya sauce, onions, garlic, green chillies and hot spices. Here is our all-time favourite recipe.

Try these recipes and let us know how you liked them.