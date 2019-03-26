7 Best Healthy Dinner Recipes | Dinner Recipes

Healthy Dinner Recipes: A hectic day calls for a delicious dinner, isn't it? Especially when the dinner is packed with healthy foods and a balance of nutrients along with delectable flavours, it is hard to miss. Dinner, the last meal of the day, hold as much importance to your body as all the other meals. Being the last meal of the day, it is important to have the right and balanced meal because you won't be having anything for at least the next ten hours or so. A balanced intake of essential nutrients also helps in inducing sound sleep and further ensures effective functioning of the body, even while you are asleep. A healthy dinner must have a mix of important nutrients such as protein, calcium, fibre, iron, vitamins, etc. with excess of nothing.





Here we have a list of 7 best healthy dinner recipes to help you prepare the best every day at home:

A perfectly grilled chicken sounds like the perfect dinner plan! Chicken in any way is considered to be one of the best sources of protein since it contains all the important amino acids. This grilled chicken is an excellent choice for dinner as it is low on fat and grilling the chicken retains its nutrients. Served with fresh salsa dip made from cherry tomatoes, this chicken recipe seems to be the perfect dinner dish to try at home.

Chicken marinated in home-made spice powder and green paste.

The classic Indian vegetarian dish, palak paneer is everyone's favourite. It is a delicious blend of cottage cheese balls doused in thick and creamy spinach gravy that can be served with rice or chapati. Spinach is an immensely nutritious and versatile green leafy vegetable, which is low in carbs and fat content with a decent amount of fiber. You can easily prepare palak paneer at home with this delicious recipe.





One of the most popular North Indian dish that goes well with just anything from roti, naan or parantha to even rice. Photo Credit: NDTV Beeps.

Quinoa is one of the most popular health foods. Gluten-free, high on protein and loaded with fiber, quinoa is a versatile ingredient that can be used to make many delicious and healthy dishes. Here is a biryani recipe that you would love to binge on and not regret. Made with chicken and quinoa, it is loaded with protein and other essential nutrients. So prepare this easy recipe at home and impress your loved ones with your culinary skills.





This meal is rich in fiber and helps in avoiding unwanted cravings especially if you are on a diet.

A delicious stew recipe made with mutton, coconut, potato, carrots and a host of chillies that is sure to tantalize your taste buds! Packed with protein, iron and vitamins, this mutton recipe makes for a healthy and delicious dinner option to relish.





Succulent chunks of mutton simmered in delicate southern flavors of coconut milk, curry leaves, cinnamon etc.

Packed with all sorts of veggies, baked vegetable casserole is the perfect dish to bake for dinner when you want to go all fresh and healthy! You can choose the vegetables of your choice, pretty much all of the leftover veggies you might have in the fridge. This casserole is the balance of tasty and healthy.





More the veggies, the better it tastes.

An Andhra-style chicken recipe, this low-fat pepper chicken dry is perfect for light dinner with the family. With just a few ingredients, you can prepare this healthy chicken recipe at home.





Enjoy the best of Andhra style chicken marinated in pepper, turmeric and cooked it subtle spices.

Spaghetti in pesto sauce is an Italian dish that boasts of rich flavours that pesto sauce has to offer. With fresh basil leaves in pesto and mint leaves in spaghetti, this pasta recipe is as fresh as it can get. Cooked in olive oil along with rich tomatoes and pesto sauce prepared in parmesan and walnuts, spaghetti in pesto is a perfect example of healthy, fresh and sumptuous dinner bowl.





Spaghetti tossed in the tasty blend of cheese, herbs, nuts and garlic of the pesto sauce.

Cooking a healthy dinner is no more a task. Try these recipes at home and tell us which one you liked the best!







