Monsoon season is finally here and there's absolutely nothing better than gorging on a plateful of piping hot samosas with a cup of tea. A quintessential savoury Indian snack item, samosa is loved by kids and adults alike for its flavoursome potato-based filling and crispy outer crust. Whether it is a cold winter evening or a rainy monsoon day, these delectable triangular pockets taste the best when paired with imli chutney. Indians have been savouring this snack since time immemorial and it has now become an essential snack during festive get-togethers and parties. However, if you're bored of having the regular potato filling inside the samosas, then we've got something exciting for you. You can now explore and experiment with humble samosas by stuffing in fillings of your choice.





Here Are 5 Quirky Variations Of Samosa You Must Savour This Monsoon

1. Soya Keema Samosa

Street-side food vendors never fail to impress with their food experiments. One such example is that of keema samosa, which tastes heavenly. Soft tender and succulent filling of soya chaap paired with a variety of flavoursome spices like cumin, cinnamon, and lots of fresh malai (cream), which is deep-fried to perfection. This variant of samosa is quite irresistible.





2. Paan Samosa

Are you a paan lover? If yes, then you're sure to love this version of samosa that experiments with paan as its main filling ingredient. The rich lavish taste of gulkand, beetle nut, clove, cardamom and a little saffron wrapped in a pan leaf with some silver varq on the top works best as mouth refreshing dessert cum snack.

This variant of samosa is coated with silver varq





3. Spinach Cheese and Corn Samosa

This samosa is a brilliant combination of creamy, velvety cheese with the goodness of spinach and corns along with some striking pepper in it. Cheese works well with almost everything and anything and is omnipresent in a chef's kitchen. Pair this cheesy samosa with dip of your choice and you're good to go.





This samosa is a brilliant combination of creamy, velvety cheese with the goodness of spinach and corns





4. Jam Samosa

Jam Samosa - two heavenly treats combined in one. As intriguing as it may sound, this snack is sure to be loved by kids and adults alike. The sweet taste of fruity jam paired with a crisp outer layer, tastes heavenly.





5. Charcoal Samosa

This particular samosa variant is perfect to surprise the guests at your next festive get-together. Charcoal samosa may sound bizarre, but its smokey flavour makes it a unique yet delightful snack to binge on. Oh, and this samosa is quite appealing to the eyes as well.





Without further ado, go try all the new variants of samosa and don't just wolf down the entire plate alone; share it with your friends and family as well.







