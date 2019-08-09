5 Refreshing And Rejuvenating Fizzy Drinks You Can Make At Home

Soda drinks for refreshment

Nothing quenches thirst like a bubbly cold beverage on a hot a summer day. It provides a welcome change from regular water when we crave for something different to guzzle on. There's something about soda water-based drinks that lifts up our mood instantly and provides a large bout of refreshment that is much needed to wade through the searing climate. Soda water can be combined with other foods, syrups and spices to make n number of concoctions for a refreshing and pleasing summer beverage. The bubbly sensation from the acidic soda adds a pleasurable element to the drinks it is added to. When blended with the right foods, you can make healthy and refreshing soda-based drinks and can say goodbye to harmful cola/soft drinks.





Now, if you have started salivating for an icy-cold fizzy drink, here are some ideas of beverages you can easily make at home.











Soda-Based Fizzy Drinks











1. Fresh Lime Soda

This is unarguably the most popular lemon drink in India, also called bantain North India. Although it's available in every nook and corner of the country, having this freshly-made drink at home provides a whole different level of pleasure.





Fresh lime soda











2. Watermelon Basil Cooler

Who doesn't love gorging on watermelons in summers? This sweet and sour drink made of watermelon, basil and soda will energise and provide health benefits at the same time.





Watermelon basil cooler











3. Homemade Ginger Ale

This is an excellent drink to ward off stomach issues. Mint juice, lemon juice and ginger come together to make a healthful and detoxifying drink; perfect to have in the scorching heat.





Ginger ale











4. Ginger Fizz

Here's another drink containing the goodness of ginger and lemon water, which is further enhanced by cloves and coriander seeds. Topped with the bubbly soda water, this drink is great to serve to your guests for a chill-out afternoon or evening.





Ginger fizz











5. Virgin Cucumber Cooler

Some of the best summer foods – cucumber, lemon and mint – lend this super revitalising drink an element of flavour with a bang of freshness. The tempting fizz of soda water works just like cherry on the cake.





Cucumber cooler











Beat the summer blues with these exhilarating and freshening soda water-based beverages and enjoy the bright season of summer with the new-found sense of zeal.













