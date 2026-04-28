The summer season is at its peak, and this is exactly the time when we crave cooling foods. It is the perfect moment to enjoy the goodness of curd. Curd has a natural cooling effect, which helps regulate body temperature during this season. During the summer months, excessive sweating causes the body to lose moisture and essential minerals. These nutrients can be replenished by including yoghurt in daily meals. Consuming curd also has a soothing effect on the digestive system. One of the best ways to include curd in your diet is by preparing and consuming it as raita. There are many varieties of raita that can be added to meals. By combining curd with fruits and vegetables, you can prepare a tasty bowl of raita in just a few minutes. Here, we are sharing five simple raita recipes that you can enjoy with your meals.





Also Read: 5 South Indian Raita Recipes with Beetroot, Gooseberry, Coconut and More

Prepare These 5 Simple Raita Recipes This Summer:

Cucumber Raita

Consuming cucumber during the summer season is extremely beneficial. Due to its high-water content, it helps keep the body hydrated. To prepare this raita, simply mix grated cucumber with curd. Sprinkle roasted cumin powder, black salt and chaat masala, then mix everything well. Your refreshing cucumber raita is ready.

Tomato and Onion Raita

During the hot season, consuming raw onions is often recommended, as they contain antioxidants that help protect the body from the effects of heat. Onion raita is an excellent choice. Simply add finely chopped tomatoes, finely chopped green chillies, roasted cumin powder and black salt to curd. Garnish with finely chopped fresh coriander before serving.





Also Read: 7 Delicious Raita Recipes: What Makes This Yoghurt-Based Side Dish So Popular

Lauki Raita

To prepare bottle gourd raita, grate the bottle gourd and boil it first. Whisk the curd until smooth, then add the boiled bottle gourd, black pepper, black salt and chaat masala, and mix well. Heat a teaspoon of ghee in a small pan, add a pinch of cumin seeds and allow them to splutter. Pour this tempering over the raita and mix it in. The fibre present in bottle gourd helps support a healthy digestive system.

Pineapple Raita

This fruit raita tastes delicious during the summer season. Simply grill pineapple pieces in a pan, finely chop them and mix with curd. Enhance the flavour by adding chaat masala, roasted cumin powder and black salt. You may also add a few pomegranate seeds.

Mint Raita

Mint is well known for its refreshing quality. This freshness, combined with the goodness of curd, creates a delightful raita. To prepare mint raita, place pomegranate seeds, sugar, salt, black pepper, yoghurt and mint leaves in a bowl and mix thoroughly.





So, this summer season, prepare these easy and delicious raita recipes at home and keep yourself naturally cool.