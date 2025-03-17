Plastic food storage containers are commonly used in almost every kitchen. While plastic containers are not the best option, they are still popular as they are budget-friendly, lightweight and help organise your fridge better. But like everything else, they don't last forever. Over time, plastic can degrade, absorb odours, and even become unsafe for food storage. Even if you love that old plastic container that you bought for the first time years ago, holding onto worn-out containers can put your health at risk and affect the taste of your food. So, how do you know it's time to discard these plastic containers? Let's find out.





Here Are 5 Signs You Should Throw Away Your Plastic Containers

1. They Are Cracked

If your plastic container looks bent or out of shape, has visible cracks, or doesn't close properly, then it's time to say goodbye. The plastic container often becomes twisted or bent when it is repeatedly exposed to heat like in a microwave. Cracks and bends also harbour bacteria, making it difficult to clean properly. Plus, a damaged food container may leak or fail to keep your food fresh, destroying the whole purpose of storage.

2. They Have Stubborn Stains

Have you ever noticed how some plastic containers have the colour and smell of past meals? If your container permanently smells like curry or has an orange stain from masala-based dishes, it's a sign that the plastic has absorbed food particles over time. While stains may not always mean the container is unsafe, lingering odours and discolouration mean that the plastic is breaking down.

3. The Lid Doesn't Fit Properly

A loose or missing lid destroys the whole purpose of a storage container. If your container's lid is cracked or bent or doesn't close like it used to, it won't create an airtight seal. This means your food is more likely to spoil quickly or might even spill in the fridge. Instead of using random lids in containers, try and invest in a fresh set that seals properly.

4. They Are More Than 5 Years Old

With frequent use and exposure to heat, plastic degrades over time. Older containers may develop tiny scratches, which makes them a breeding ground for bacteria. If your plastic food storage containers are more than five years old, it is best to inspect them for any wear and tear. Even if they look fine, switching to newer containers is the best choice.

5. They Aren't BPA-Free

If your containers are made from older plastic that aren't BPA-free, it's best to discard them. BPA stands for bisphenol-A, a chemical found in some plastics that can leach into food, especially when heated. Many modern containers are labelled BPA-free, which makes them safer for food storage. Check the recycling code on the bottom of the container where it might indicate if the product is BPA-free or not!





Please note: These tips are to avoid using spoiled plastic containers which are harmful to health. However, according to the Paediatric Environmental Health Speciality Unit US, plastic contains two chemicals - Phthalates and Bisphenol A (BPA), which help keep the shape of the containers. These substances are established as "endocrine disruptors". Scientific evidence points out that these two compounds affect the functioning of hormones like estrogen and testosterone. Both are reproductive hormones and affect reproductive health and also have an impact on the growth and development of children.