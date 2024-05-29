If you are a fan of Indian breads, then you must have heard of Malabar parotta. This South-Indian delicacy hails from Kerala and is loved far and wide for its crispy, flaky exterior, and chewy interior. A common distinction between Malabar Parotta and North Indian Laccha paratha is that the former is made with all-purpose flour (maida) while the latter is made with wheat. While it is loved by many, acing the art of making Malabar parotta at home can seem tricky. Do you love eating flaky, crispy Malabar parotta with different dishes? Are you sceptical about making this delicious flatbread at home? Then this article is for you! We have combined a list of 5 easy tips that will make you a Malabar Parotta pro in no time!





Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Aripathiri - A South Indian Bread From The Malabar Region

Photo Credit: iStock



What Can You Pair With Malabar Parotta?

The best part about making Malabar parotta at home is that you can pair it with a variety of dishes, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. However, some of the popular pairings with this flatbread include:

1. Chicken Curry

A classic Kerala-style chicken curry made with coconut milk and aromatic spices. This is one of the most popular pairings with Malabar parotta.

2. Vegetable Korma

A delight for vegetarian lovers, vegetable korma is a mildly spicy yet creamy vegetable curry that balances the rich taste of parotta.

3. Egg Roast

Egg roast is a spicy preparation that adds flavour and protein to your meal. Moreover, it pairs well with the mild flavour of the Malabar parotta.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Tips To Make Perfect Malabar Parotta At Home

1. Proper Dough Preparation

To make the perfect Malabar parotta at home, you have to make its dough right. Use all-purpose flour and add a bit of sugar, salt, and a small amount of ghee or oil to it. Knead it for 10-15 minutes until it is smooth and elastic. Let the dough rest for at least 1-2 hours to allow the gluten to develop in the dough. This would result in your dough becoming easier to stretch and more pliable.

2. Rolling

Once you have let the dough rest for some hours, divide it into equal-sized balls. Coat each ball lightly with oil to prevent sticking. Take a rolling pin and roll out each ball into a thin sheet, dusting a little bit of maida on top of it. Remember, the thinner the sheet, the flakier layers your Malabar parotta will end up having. Traditionally, the dough is stretched by hand until it is almost transparent. If you follow this method, then apply a thin layer of oil or ghee over the stretched dough to create flaky layers.

3. Folding Technique

For the unversed, folding is a technique where you combine a light ingredient with a heavier mixture while retaining its air. While making Malabar parotta, fold the oiled dough sheet like a pleat or roll it up into a long strip. Then, carefully, coil it into a spiral shape. Let it coiled dough rest for at least 30 minutes. This resting period will allow better layering of parotta during cooking.

4. Final Rolling And Cooking

Take a rolling pin and gently flatten the coiled dough ball into a round or oval shape. Make sure to use a gentle yet firm hand to carefully preserve the layers. In the meantime, heat a skillet on medium heat and ensure it's evenly heated to avoid the parotta from sticking. Cook the parotta on medium heat and keep flipping it frequently until golden brown and crisp. Use a little bit of oil to make it crispy and flakier.

5. Clap And Serve

Once it is cooked, place the Malabar parotta in your hand and gently and clap. This will make your Malabar parotta airier and flakier!





Also Read: Love South Indian Food? Try Out These 8 Classic Breads Made From Rice





What do you usually pair Malabar parotta with? Let us know in the comments below!