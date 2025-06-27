South Indian cuisine is renowned for its light and nutritious dishes, including snacks. Whether you're looking for something to curb your mid-meal cravings or a guilt-free evening bite, South India has a treasure trove of options that fit the bill. These snacks are low in calories and high in flavour, making them ideal for those trying to lose weight and keep their calorie count in check. Think tasty snacks like idlis, vegetable upma, sundal and more! You can even skip the cooking and order them from an online food delivery app to enjoy in the comfort of your home. Below, we'll be sharing five low-calorie South Indian snacks you can enjoy without derailing your diet.

Here Are 5 Low-Calorie South Indian Snacks You Can Order Online:

1. Steamed Idli

Soft, fluffy, and light on the stomach, idlis are one of the healthiest snacks you can opt for. Made with fermented rice and urad dal batter, they're steamed instead of fried, making them a low-calorie option. Order them with coconut chutney or a bowl of sambar to put together a wholesome meal. You can also opt for masala idli instead of plain idli.

2. Vegetable Upma

This savoury semolina (suji) dish is a South Indian breakfast staple that also works perfectly as a snack. When loaded with veggies like carrots, peas, and beans, upma becomes both filling and nourishing. The tempering of curry leaves, mustard seeds and ghee helps add a distinct flavour to the vegetable upma.

3. Sundal

Made with boiled chickpeas and green gram, sundal is a protein-rich snack. It's oil-free and packed with plant protein, making it a great post-workout snack too. It also consists of lemon juice and onions, which take its flavour up a notch. So, what are you waiting for? Order it online and enjoy it with your friends and family.

4. Pesarattu

Craving something light yet satisfying? Look no further than pesarattu! This dosa-like crepe is made from ground green moong dal and is high in protein. The best part? It's also gluten-free. To fully savour its taste, make sure to pair it with pudina or tomato chutney. Once you try it out, you'll wonder why you never tried it before.

5. Appam With Stew/Chutney

Appams are soft-centred, crispy-edged pancakes made from fermented rice batter and coconut milk. While traditionally eaten with a rich stew, you can enjoy them with light vegetable curry or chutney for a lower-calorie twist. Your taste buds will thank you!





So, the next time hunger strikes, ditch the chips and order one of these South Indian snacks from an online food delivery app instead.





