April has arrived, marking the start of summer in India. The thought of hot temperatures and heat waves can be daunting, but there are ways to stay cool and hydrated. One of the best practices is to make changes to your diet. As you may already have noticed, the kitchen is full of delicious summer fruits such as watermelon, muskmelon, and the king of fruits, mango. These refreshing seasonal produce can be a great addition to your daily diet, allowing you to stay hydrated and healthy throughout the summer season. So, get creative with these fruits and make the most of the sunny days ahead!





Why Is Mango-Ginger Lemonade The Perfect Summer Drink? What Are The Benefits Of Blended Mango And Ginger?





With its powerful antioxidant and antimicrobial properties, mango ginger can be a beneficial addition to your skincare routine. Its detoxifying properties help eliminate harmful toxins from the body, making it a great natural remedy for skin problems such as acne and itching.

Refreshing





Lemonade is a classic summer drink, and when combined with the sweetness of mango and the zing of ginger, it becomes an ideal thirst quencher on a hot summer day.

Hydrating Lemonade is an excellent drink to prevent dehydration during summer due to its high water content. Adding mango enhances the drink's water content, as mangoes contain about 83% water.

Digestion regulation





Ginger has long been known for its digestive properties, which can help soothe stomach ailments. Adding ginger to mango lemonade makes it an excellent drink to have after a heavy meal during the season.





Nutrient-packed





Each ingredient in the drink is considered a storehouse of nutrients. Mango is a rich source of vitamins A and C, lemons contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, and ginger is known for its anti-viral properties.





Adds tropical flavour to your diet





Mango and summer go hand-in-hand, and combining it with lemon creates a unique sweet-tangy flavour that makes the drink an excellent choice for the summer season.





Are Ginger And Lemonade Good For Health?





Research has demonstrated that ginger can curb hunger, potentially aiding weight loss efforts. Meanwhile, lemon is abundant in vitamin C and antioxidants, which can help to bolster the immune system. Ginger also contains compounds that may promote immunity and offer protection against certain bacterial infections.





What Not To Mix With Mango?





While mangoes can be a delicious and healthy addition to your diet, certain food items should not be consumed with them to avoid stomach discomfort or illness later on. Here are five such food items:

Water - It is best to avoid drinking water immediately after eating mangoes.

Curd - Consuming curd with mangoes can cause fermentation in the stomach, leading to digestive issues.

Bitter Gourd - Eating bitter gourd with mangoes can cause stomach irritation and lead to nausea.

Chillies and Spicy Food - Combining mangoes with spicy food or chillies can lead to heartburn and indigestion.

Fizzy Drinks - Consuming fizzy drinks with mangoes can disrupt the digestive system and cause discomfort.

To kickstart your 'mango-licious' summer, we have a recipe for a refreshing, hydrating, and flavorful drink - Mango-Ginger Lemonade.





How to Make Mango-Ginger Lemonade:





All you need is mangoes, ginger, lemon, and a few basic ingredients. Prepare a mango puree and mix it with lemon juice, honey, grated ginger, and water. Adjust the taste as per your palate and refrigerate before serving.





Enjoy your refreshing glass of Mango-Ginger Lemonade! Click here for the detailed recipe.





Happy Summer 2023, everyone!