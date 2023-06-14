As temperatures continue to soar, all we look for are foods and drinks that keep us cool from within. The sweltering summer heat takes a toll on our energy levels and can end up making us feel dehydrated and lethargic. Of course, there are a plethora of refreshing summer treats to choose from, but one that has a special place in our hearts is the classic sharbat. Just a sip of this desi cooler helps give us an instant kick of energy. Be it rose sharbat, kharbuja sharbat, falsa sharbat, or bael sharbat, they all taste equally good. Today, we're excited to share another delicious sharbat recipe that is sure to leave you asking for more. Get ready to enjoy the refreshing flavours of mogra sharbat!

What Is Mogra Sharbat?

As the name suggests, this delightful summer cooler is made with the goodness of mogra (jasmine) leaves. To make this sharbat, all you need to do is boil the mogra leaves in water, strain them, and then infuse the water with some cardamom powder and sugar. It offers a unique taste that will surely tantalise your taste buds.

Why Should You Include Mogra Sharbat In Your Summer Diet?

Mogra sharbat helps you stay hydrated and fresh, which is why it makes for an excellent summer cooler. Sipping on this sharbat may also aid in digestion and help you lose weight. Jasmine, the main ingredient in this sharbat, is also known to cause relaxation and improve blood pressure. So, go ahead and make yourself a glass of this refreshing sharbat now!

Mogra Sharbat Recipe: How To Make Mogra Sharbat

To make mogra sharbat, first, we need to wash the mogra flowers nicely and remove their stems. Boil water in a pan and add the mogra flowers to it. Allow them to steep in water for 10 to 15 minutes. This will help bring out their flavour. Now strain the liquid through a mesh to get rid of the flowers. Heat the water again and add sugar and cardamom powder. Once the sugar dissolves completely, switch off the flame and bring it to room temperature. Transfer the sharbat to a jug and refrigerate for at least an hour before serving. Serve in a glass filled with ice cubes, and garnish with fresh mint leaves.

Try this refreshing mogra sharbat at home and let us know how you liked its taste.